2020 Companies Included in Forbes America’s Best Employers 2026 List

2020 Companies' Team Members Recognized as a Forbes Best Large Employer Recognized as a Forbes Best Large Employer 2026

2020 Companies has been recognized on Forbes' 2026 list of America’s Best Large Employers. This builds on a history of recognition for workplace excellence.

Everything we do at 2020 Companies is built on trust—trust from our people who choose to build their careers here and from our clients who rely on us to represent their brands.” — Steve Peters, President of 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 Companies has been recognized on Forbes ' 2026 list of America’s Best Large Employers . This prestigious ranking is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list is now available on Forbes.As workplace expectations shift, this recognition carries added significance. While 62% of middle managers reported increased workloads in 2025, according to Workplace Intelligence, and return-to-office transitions continue to create tension elsewhere, 2020 Companies remains focused on stability. In this environment, organizations that prioritize engagement and trust distinguish themselves as industry leaders.Methodology and SelectionForbes and Statista selected America’s Best Large Employers 2026 based on an independent survey of more than 217,000 U.S. employees at companies with at least 1,000 people. The analysis included over 3.5 million employer evaluations, incorporating data collected over the past three years to measure sustained excellence.Respondents evaluated their organizations across key factors, including compensation, work environment, benefits, and career development opportunities. The final rankings recognize 700 companies nationwide. As with all Forbes rankings, companies cannot pay for inclusion; selection is based entirely on independent data and direct employee feedback.This recognition highlights organizations that are successfully adapting to change while maintaining employee confidence and long-term engagement. Based on these results, 2020 Companies is honored to be included in this year’s list.From LeadershipSteve Peters, President of 2020 Companies, shared, "Everything we do at 2020 Companies is built on trust—trust from our people who choose to build their careers here, from our clients who rely on us to represent their brands, and from the communities we serve every day. When you honor that trust with integrity, consistency, and respect, you create a place where people are proud to work. That is what makes 2020 Companies a premier destination for talent and why this recognition as a Best Employer is meaningful to our entire team."A Legacy of ExcellenceThis honor builds on a history of national recognition for workplace excellence, including Great Place to Work Certification, previous Forbes and Newsweek rankings, and multiple Comparably awards. These accolades reinforce 2020 Companies’ position as a leading employer in the marketing and retail services industry.Looking ahead, 2020 Companies remains committed to investing in the people, processes, and programs that drive growth. The company continues to focus on people experience while delivering measurable impact for clients nationwide. Professionals interested in joining an award-winning workplace can explore current opportunities at 2020 Companies by visiting https://www.2020companies.com/careers/ About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency specializing in end‑to‑end consumer engagement. We activate brands at the moments that matter most through meaningful face‑to‑face interactions that influence purchase decisions and build lasting connections. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in‑person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States, Latin America, and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com Follow our story on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.About ForbesForbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business, and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide every month through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs, and 32 licensed local editions in 71 countries.About StatistaStatista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

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