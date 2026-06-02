Survey Shows Florida Parents Are Satisfied With Their Schools, But Open to New Options

Topline findings from Caissa K12's 2026 Florida Survey on School Choice.

New statewide survey on school vouchers shows strong interest in early decision-making, safety, student success, and accountability for voucher-funded schools.

Public schools that communicate clearly, start recruitment earlier, and lead with safety, outcomes, teachers, and academic programs will be better positioned in this environment.” — Brian J. Stephens

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Caissa K12 survey of Florida parents and caregivers finds that while most families report satisfaction with their child’s current school, many remain open to exploring other options, including private, charter, home, virtual, and voucher-supported schools.The Florida School Choice Survey 2026, conducted in April 2026, found that 66% of Florida parents and caregivers are satisfied with their child’s current school, but only 24% describe themselves as “very satisfied.” Another 41.7% say they are satisfied but open to better opportunities, suggesting that many families are not actively dissatisfied, but are still willing to consider alternatives.“Florida families are not standing still,” said Brian Stephens , CEO of Caissa K12. “They are evaluating schools earlier, weighing safety and student success heavily, and asking practical questions about quality, accountability, and fit. For public school districts, the message is clear: family engagement and student recruitment cannot wait until the summer.”The survey found that 58% of Florida parents are either planning, considering, or exploring a school change for the next school year. That includes 8.5% who say they are definitely planning to switch, 25.9% who are considering it, and 24% who are exploring options.Parents are also shopping early. According to the survey, 68% begin considering school options between January and June, with the largest share starting between April and June.Key findings from the survey include:Families are open to alternatives: 75% of respondents said they would be likely to explore a different school option if they learned about one in their area.Safety and student success are top priorities: When asked to identify the top factors they consider when choosing a school, parents most often selected school safety at 76.9% and student success at 74%.School choice and vouchers have broad support, but parents want oversight: 69% of respondents said they support using public funds to help pay for private school tuition, and 73% said they would be likely to use a voucher for their child if one were available. At the same time, 81% said voucher programs should have the same level of oversight as public schools, either absolutely or with some flexibility.Parents want accountability across school sectors: Support for voucher schools following the same rules as public schools was high across several categories, including financial reporting and transparency at 85.8%, teacher certification requirements at 85%, accepting students with disabilities at 81.5%, and student testing and accountability at 79.5%.Public schools receive mixed but mostly positive ratings: 57% of respondents rated Florida public schools as excellent or good, while 43% rated them fair or poor.“These findings should not be read as a rejection of public education,” said Stephens. “They show that families are increasingly active consumers of education. Many parents like their current school, but they are still watching for something that may better meet their child’s needs. Public schools that communicate clearly, start recruitment earlier, and lead with safety, outcomes, teachers, and academic programs will be better positioned in this environment.”The survey also included open-ended responses from parents. Recurring themes included safety, academic quality, teacher quality, curriculum, location, transportation, school reputation, extracurriculars, and overall student fit.About the survey: The Caissa K12 Florida School Choice Survey 2026 was conducted in April 2026 over a four-week field period among Florida adults responsible for at least one school-age child in their household, including parents, guardians, and other caregivers. The survey used a mixed-mode approach, combining online responses with live telephone calling. The reported margin of sampling error is ±4.56 percentage points at the 99% confidence level.About Caissa K12: Caissa K12 is the nation’s leader in student recruitment for traditional public school districts. The company partners exclusively with public schools to help districts understand family decision-making, strengthen enrollment strategy, and communicate the value of public education. For more information, visit our website.

2026 Florida School Choice Survey Webinar

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