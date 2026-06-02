LAMONT PETE TO PRODUCE UCLA'S 50TH ANNUAL ENTERTAINMENT SYMPOSIUM FEATURING RON HOWARD AND BRIAN GRAZER
Lamont Pete produces UCLA’s 50th Symposium featuring Ron Howard & Brian Grazer while expanding projects on John Lennon, Sugar Hill Records, and Karl Kani.
Expands Slate with In My Life, The First Kings, 404, and
Additional Film & Television Projects While Serving as a Panelist
at Black Writers Weekend Atlanta
Veteran television and film producer Lamont Pete will serve as Producer of
the 50th Annual UCLA Entertainment Symposium, one of the entertainment industry's premier
gatherings of executives, attorneys, producers, creatives, agents, managers, and industry leaders.
Hosted by UCLA Law's Ziffren Institute for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law, the
symposium will feature a headline conversation with Academy Award-winning filmmakers Ron
Howard and Brian Grazer, founders of Imagine Entertainment.
Produced by Pete and his team through Water2Drink Productions, the milestone event marks the
Symposium's 50th anniversary and brings together influential voices from across film, television,
music, technology, sports, law, and emerging media for discussions focused on the future of the
entertainment business.
In addition to producing the UCLA Entertainment Symposium, Pete currently serves as Head of
Television Development & Production for Sunset Pictures, headquartered at Warner Bros. Studios
in Burbank, California, where he oversees development, packaging, and production strategy across
television and feature film projects.
With more than three decades of experience in television and film, Pete's current development slate
includes:
• In My Life — a feature film inspired by the life, music, and enduring cultural impact of John
Lennon
• The First Kings — a documentary series chronicling the pioneers who helped build hip-hop
culture and the lasting legacy of Sugar Hill Records
• 404 — a scripted drama set against the backdrop of Atlanta's influential 1990s music scene
• A feature project exploring the life and legacy of fashion pioneer Karl Kani
• Additional projects connected to music, sports, culture, and entertainment history
Most recently, Pete served as Consulting Producer on Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning,
continuing a career that has spanned development, production, documentaries, live events, music
specials, and premium unscripted programming.
Pete is represented by Independent Artist Group (IAG) and continues to expand strategic
partnerships across film, television, documentary, and live-event programming.
As part of his ongoing commitment to advancing diverse voices in entertainment, Pete will also
serve as a panelist at Black Writers Weekend Atlanta, joining fellow industry professionals in
discussions focused on storytelling, career development, intellectual property, packaging, financing,
and opportunities for emerging creators.
“Producing platforms like the UCLA Entertainment Symposium allows us to bring together creativity,
culture, business, and innovation while creating opportunities for the next generation of storytellers,”
said Pete. “The future of entertainment belongs to those willing to embrace innovation while
honoring the legacy of the pioneers who helped shape our industry.”
Echo Hattix
Echoing Soundz
echohattix@echoingsoundz.net
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