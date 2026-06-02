LAMONT PETE TO PRODUCE UCLA'S 50TH ANNUAL ENTERTAINMENT SYMPOSIUM FEATURING RON HOWARD AND BRIAN GRAZER

Head of Television Development & Production for Sunset Pictures, headquartered at Warner Bros

Lamont Pete produces UCLA’s 50th Symposium featuring Ron Howard & Brian Grazer while expanding projects on John Lennon, Sugar Hill Records, and Karl Kani.

Producing platforms like the UCLA Entertainment Symposium unites culture, innovation, business, and creativity while inspiring the next generation to honor entertainment pioneers and shape the future.” — Lamont Pete

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Head of Television Development & Production at Sunset Pictures at Warner Brothers StudiosExpands Slate with In My Life, The First Kings, 404, andAdditional Film & Television Projects While Serving as a Panelistat Black Writers Weekend AtlantaVeteran television and film producer Lamont Pete will serve as Producer ofthe 50th Annual UCLA Entertainment Symposium, one of the entertainment industry's premiergatherings of executives, attorneys, producers, creatives, agents, managers, and industry leaders.Hosted by UCLA Law's Ziffren Institute for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law, thesymposium will feature a headline conversation with Academy Award-winning filmmakers RonHoward and Brian Grazer, founders of Imagine Entertainment.Produced by Pete and his team through Water2Drink Productions, the milestone event marks theSymposium's 50th anniversary and brings together influential voices from across film, television,music, technology, sports, law, and emerging media for discussions focused on the future of theentertainment business.In addition to producing the UCLA Entertainment Symposium, Pete currently serves as Head ofTelevision Development & Production for Sunset Pictures, headquartered at Warner Bros. Studiosin Burbank, California, where he oversees development, packaging, and production strategy acrosstelevision and feature film projects.With more than three decades of experience in television and film, Pete's current development slateincludes:• In My Life — a feature film inspired by the life, music, and enduring cultural impact of JohnLennon• The First Kings — a documentary series chronicling the pioneers who helped build hip-hopculture and the lasting legacy of Sugar Hill Records• 404 — a scripted drama set against the backdrop of Atlanta's influential 1990s music scene• A feature project exploring the life and legacy of fashion pioneer Karl Kani• Additional projects connected to music, sports, culture, and entertainment historyMost recently, Pete served as Consulting Producer on Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning,continuing a career that has spanned development, production, documentaries, live events, musicspecials, and premium unscripted programming.Pete is represented by Independent Artist Group (IAG) and continues to expand strategicpartnerships across film, television, documentary, and live-event programming.As part of his ongoing commitment to advancing diverse voices in entertainment, Pete will alsoserve as a panelist at Black Writers Weekend Atlanta, joining fellow industry professionals indiscussions focused on storytelling, career development, intellectual property, packaging, financing,and opportunities for emerging creators.“Producing platforms like the UCLA Entertainment Symposium allows us to bring together creativity,culture, business, and innovation while creating opportunities for the next generation of storytellers,”said Pete. “The future of entertainment belongs to those willing to embrace innovation whilehonoring the legacy of the pioneers who helped shape our industry.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.