Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Confront Insurance Tactics in Texas Commercial Truck Litigation

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Luis Espinoza, Texas Trial Attorney for Karns & Karns, focusing on core accident and injury claims. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Trial attorneys Luis Espinoza and Veronica De Leon lead a statewide push to protect victims of 18-wheeler and corporate fleet crashes from lowball settlements.

The state of Texas is covered in billboards, but a billboard doesn't win a case in a courtroom” — Mike Karns

SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned trial powerhouse with over $300 million recovered for the injured, has announced an aggressive expansion of its specialized commercial truck accident division across its Texas offices. Operating from full-scale hubs in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and El Paso, the firm is stepping up to provide victims of corporate fleet collisions with direct courtroom representation.The Corporate Reality: Commercial Crashes vs. Passenger Car AccidentsLitigating a collision involving an 18-wheeler, a commercial delivery van, or a corporate fleet vehicle is vastly different from a standard passenger car accident. Corporate defendants are backed by multi-billion dollar insurance conglomerates and aggressive legal teams that deploy immediate rapid-response units to accident scenes to minimize liability."When a commercial vehicle or 18-wheeler causes a catastrophic crash on a Texas highway, the corporate insurance companies go into damage control immediately," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "They use every tactic in the book to delay, deny, and devalue your claim. To match that power, a victim cannot rely on high-volume marketing. You need an aggressive, trial-ready law firm that knows how to cut through the corporate red tape."The Texas Trend: Marketing Companies vs. Trial Law FirmsAs highways across Texas see a massive increase in commercial shipping traffic, communities are also seeing an explosion of legal advertising. Karns & Karns cautions the public to look closely at who is actually handling their complex trucking claims."The state of Texas is covered in billboards, but a billboard doesn't win a case in a courtroom," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "Many high-volume advertising operations function primarily as marketing companies. They gather cases and look for the quickest, easiest settlement, or they quietly pass the file to an outside firm when a trial becomes necessary. At Karns & Karns, we handle our litigation in-house. Insurance carriers know exactly which attorneys actually step in front of a jury, and that courtroom reputation is what forces them to pay top dollar."Elite Lone Star Advocacy: Meet Luis Espinoza and Veronica De LeonKarns & Karns manages its complex Texas trucking claims through a dedicated, elite team of attorneys and case managers who treat every file with meticulous detail. The litigation unit is anchored by two premier Texas trial lawyers:Luis Espinoza, Trial Attorney: A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and Baylor Law School, Espinoza brings deep roots in advocacy. Having dedicated his entire career to fighting for the injured, his relentless courtroom preparation has successfully recovered millions of dollars on behalf of his clients.Veronica De Leon, Trial Attorney: A native Texan who earned degrees from the University of Texas at Brownsville and St. Mary’s University, De Leon brings a uniquely powerful background to trucking litigation. Having previously represented defendant insurance companies, she knows the exact corporate playbook used to devalue claims and leverages that inside knowledge to secure maximum justice for plaintiffs.The No-Fee GuaranteeKarns & Karns operates on a strict No-Fee Guarantee, ensuring that families facing the massive financial strain of a catastrophic commercial truck crash can stand toe-to-toe with corporate giants without financial risk:Zero Upfront Costs: It costs nothing to hire the firm and launch an immediate corporate investigation.Firm Advances All Expenses: Karns & Karns pays 100% of the upfront costs for accident reconstruction, expert black-box data analysis, and court filings.No Win, No Fee: The firm only receives a legal fee if a financial recovery is successfully secured. If there is no recovery, the client owes nothing.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm handles commercial vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler collisions, and wrongful death claims without ever functioning as a referral mill.Texas Office Locations:Austin Headquarters: 111 Congress Ave, Suite 400, Austin, TX 78701Round Rock Office:1 Chisholm Trail Road, #450Round Rock, TX 78681San Antonio 1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700, San Antonio, TX 78213, San Antonio, TX(Sonterra Office):401 E Sonterra Blvd, #355San Antonio, TX 78258 HeadquartersHouston Office:2925 Richmond Ave, Suite 1200Houston, TX 77098El Paso Office:221 N Kansas St, Suite 700, El Paso, TX 79901General Inquiries:1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Hablamos Español. Llámenos para una consulta gratis y confidencial.

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