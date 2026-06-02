US GHOST ADVENTURES TO RESTORE HISTORIC McINTEER VILLA, OPEN ATCHISON LANDMARK MANSION FOR DAILY TOURS, OVERNIGHT STAYS

About

US Ghost Adventures is a national historic-property and tourism company that stewards and operates landmark historic homes across the United States. The company’s portfolio includes the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts; the Villisca Axe Murder House in Villisca, Iowa; the Jennie Wade Birthplace and the Brickhouse Inn in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; and McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas. US Ghost Adventures is committed to preserving the architectural and cultural character of the properties in its portfolio, keeping them accessible to the public, and supporting the communities in which it operates. US Ghost Adventures also operates historic haunted tours and pub crawls in more than 250 cities utilizing local storytellers and historians. For more information, visit USGhostAdventures.com

US Ghost Adventures