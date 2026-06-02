US GHOST ADVENTURES TO RESTORE HISTORIC McINTEER VILLA, OPEN ATCHISON LANDMARK MANSION FOR DAILY TOURS, OVERNIGHT STAYS
USGA plans to restore the 136-year-old mansion to its Gilded Age glory and operate it as a historic landmark, museum, and luxury bed and breakfast.
Daily historical tours will be held at the property, and second-floor bedrooms will soon be available for overnight stays, opening the home to history lovers, travelers, and Atchison residents alike.
1890 Queen Anne Villa to be restored to Gilded Age glory, USGA joins Atchison Historical Society with lifetime membership
The acquisition makes McInteer Villa the fifth historic property in the US Ghost Adventures portfolio, joining the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts; the Villisca Axe Murder House in Villisca, Iowa; the Jennie Wade Birthplace and the Brickhouse Inn, both in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The purchase is part of the company's broader mission to expand preservation of American culture and historic American landmarks by keeping them accessible and affordable to the public.
Built in 1889 and 1890 for Irish immigrant, Civil War veteran, and Atchison businessman John McInteer, the three-story brick mansion at 13th and Kansas Avenue is widely considered one of the most architecturally ambitious homes of its era west of the Mississippi. Its Queen Anne design, featuring a commanding turret, wraparound porch, decorative brickwork, intricate woodwork, stained-glass detailing, and a grand interior staircase, remains substantially intact more than 135 years after construction.
"McInteer Villa is a beautiful property and landmark for Kansas and Atchison residents. We will restore, protect, and preserve it, and honor its history by revealing new information that has not been disclosed before. We are investing a substantial amount to restore the front door entrance and porch, among other areas of the property to bring it to its former Victorian grandeur," said Lance Zaal, president of US Ghost Adventures. "We're committed to honoring the mansion and its history, and ensuring that the McInteer Villa is here for the next generation to admire and discover its part in our history."
McInteer Villa is also widely regarded as the most haunted house in the most haunted town in Kansas, with nine deaths documented at the home and a long catalog of reported paranormal activity making it a favorite for paranormal investigators. “We want to make the Villa welcoming and accessible to everyone; not just those who want to ghost hunt. Our priority is appealing to the general public by showcasing stories of American history and culture,” Zaal remarked.
Stephanie O'Reilly, who purchased the mansion in 2018 and first opened it to paranormal groups, said the sale ensures the Villa's future.
"The McInteer has a new chapter ahead,” said O’Reilly. “US Ghost Adventures is taking the reins, and I'm grateful it's them. They get this house, they respect what's been built here, and they're going to take good care of it. Thank you all for being part of my story and of the Villa's future story."
US Ghost Adventures has already invested significant research into the home and the family who built it. That work, led personally by Zaal, has uncovered details previously unknown to the public, including McInteer’s Civil War service and a violent 1900 home invasion in which intruders broke into the Villa and attempted to kill McInteer and his wife. Those findings will be woven into a comprehensive new house tour the company is curating, with additional historical discoveries to be released as research continues.
Since taking ownership more than a week ago, Zaal has already invested $25,000 to immediate structural needs at the property and has earmarked additional investments in long-term preservation work. Among the first restoration projects: the home’s original 1890s front door, sealed and unused for more than 50 years, and supporting porch outside, will be rebuilt over the next year and restored to its place as the home’s primary entrance. As part of its commitment to the community, US Ghost Adventures has joined the Atchison Historical Society as lifetime members, and they hope to work with the organization to ensure the best experience for both locals and visitors to Atchison.
Restoration will return the villa to the Gilded Age period in which it was built. Period-appropriate furnishings, window coverings, and wallpapers will be reintroduced throughout the home, and historical artifacts — including an 1890s horse saddle and other period pieces — will be placed throughout the property to bring the McInteer family’s era to life. Second and first-floor bedrooms outfitted with Victorian beds will be available for overnight rental as a luxury bed and breakfast.
Historical tours will be offered seven days a week and can be scheduled on the new website at McInteerVilla.com. The Villa’s long-standing reputation for hauntings remains part of its modern identity, and the home will continue to be available for hobbyists. Hauntings are but one chapter of a much larger story that spans architecture, the McInteer family, and more than a century of Kansas history. “So many places label themselves as haunted, but manufacture historic fiction to support it," said Zaal. "This and our professionalism is where we stand out from the crowd, and where McInteer is different. Staying true to our mission is what allows us to deliver great experiences to those who visit any of our locations.”
Atchison, a town of roughly 12,000 along the Missouri River, has built a steady haunted tourism economy around landmarks including McInteer Villa. The McInteer Villa is one of its biggest draws, hosting overnight ghost hunts, sleepovers, self-guided tours, and seasonal events throughout the year.
US Ghost Adventures plans to keep the property's existing programming intact through the transition, with additional event announcements and preservation updates to come in the months ahead.
Kelli Bloomquist
US Ghost Adventures
+1 515-351-9300
PR@Tourismo.com
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