Halstead Media Achieves HubSpot Platinum Partner Status, Leading the Landscape Industry Toward Connected Growth

This isn’t a badge. It’s a signal about where the industry is heading, and who’s already built for it.

The industry is moving toward connected growth infrastructure, where marketing, sales, CRM, automation, and operations all work together.” — Kelsey Blomquist-Wright, Director of Marketing Technology, Halstead

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halstead, the revenue system for growth-stage landscaping companies, has achieved Platinum Tier Partner status with HubSpot. The milestone is not a trophy. It is evidence of something Halstead has been building toward for years: the technical depth and implementation track record to operate connected CRM, sales, and marketing infrastructure at scale, exclusively for the landscape industry.Most $8M–$100M+ landscape companies are still running on disconnected tools. Marketing in one system. Sales in another. Operations somewhere else entirely. As they scale across branches, service lines, and sales teams, those disconnected systems start creating blind spots in reporting, pipeline visibility, and revenue attribution. Growth stalls not because the work isn't there, but because the infrastructure can't keep up. Halstead has evolved to solve that. Not by adding more tactics, but by connecting the systems that drive the entire revenue engine.The specific integration that sets Halstead apart: HubSpot and Aspire Software, unified . HubSpot manages the CRM, sales pipeline, and marketing automation. Aspire manages field operations and job costing. Connecting them means a landscape company can trace a lead from first click through to closed contract to completed job, with full revenue visibility at every step. It’s the kind of infrastructure serious operators have been asking for. Halstead builds it and runs it.Platinum Tier status reflects the volume of companies Halstead has brought onto HubSpot, the sophistication of those implementations, and the results they’ve produced. It also reflects a deliberate internal investment in people, process, and technical capability, one that Halstead has made because this work demands it. Kelsey Blomquist-Wright, Halstead’s Director of Marketing Technology, leads that work. Her role didn’t exist five years ago. It exists now because the industry has changed.“Landscape companies are no longer growing through disconnected marketing efforts alone. The industry is moving toward connected growth infrastructure , where marketing, sales, CRM, automation, and operations all work together to support stronger teams and better customer experiences. At Halstead, we’ve been helping lead that shift by building systems that connect platforms like HubSpot and Aspire in ways that make sense for the landscape industry. My role exists because this space is becoming more technical, more integrated, and more important to long-term growth. Becoming a HubSpot Platinum Tier Partner reflects not just where Halstead is today, but where we believe the industry is heading.”— Kelsey Blomquist-Wright, Director of Marketing Technology, Halstead“Halstead recently achieved Platinum status at record speed. This is a huge milestone that speaks volumes about their team's deep proficiency within the platform and dedication to their customers. What truly sets Halstead apart is their unwavering commitment to customer experience and real business results. They are not just implementing software; they are building sophisticated tech stacks powered by HubSpot and tailored specifically for the landscape industry. Halstead has established themselves as a premier landscape industry-specific HubSpot partner. They provide a unique advantage for leaders in the landscape sector, enabling them to harness HubSpot's extensive capabilities to effectively scale their business. I am incredibly excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the landscape industry and grow within the Solutions Partner program at HubSpot.”— Mark Shay, Growth Partner Development Manager at HubSpotThe landscape industry is consolidating. PE-backed platforms are scaling. Multi-branch landscape firms are defining what serious infrastructure looks like. The companies that win the next decade won't be the ones with the most marketing activity. They'll be the ones with the clearest visibility into pipeline, performance, and revenue across the organization. Halstead is the growth infrastructure those companies run on.About HalsteadHalstead is the revenue system for growth-stage landscaping companies. Built on HubSpot CRM and integrated with Aspire Software, Halstead connects marketing, sales, and operations into a single growth layer, giving serious landscape operators the visibility, control, and pipeline predictability to scale without chaos. Halstead is built to serve $8M–$100M+ residential and commercial landscape companies across the United States. Learn more at www.halsteadmedia.com About HubSpotHubSpot is the agentic customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 2,000 App Marketplace integrations. Today, more than 299,000 companies across the globe use HubSpot to attract, engage, and delight customers.

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