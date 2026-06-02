Kent Imaging expands into Hong Kong and Macau with SnapshotNIR led by JCare Medical Technology

Kent Imaging partners with JCare Medical Technology to bring advanced near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging to the Asia-Pacific region.

Together, we are providing powerful, objective tissue viability data to more clinicians and patients, working towards the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with JCare Medical Technology Co. Limited, establishing JCare as the sole distributor of SnapshotNIR in Hong Kong and Macau. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Kent Imaging's continued expansion across Asia-Pacific, bringing non-invasive, real-time tissue oxygenation imaging technology to clinicians and patients in the region.

SnapshotNIR is a portable, handheld near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) imaging device that provides non-invasive measurement of tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, and total hemoglobin at the point of care. The device auto-calibrates allowing imaging to be accessible for patients of nearly all skin tones. FDA-cleared and CE-marked, the device is designed to support clinical decision-making across wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties.

“JCare's established presence and deep expertise in advanced wound care make them an ideal partner to reach clinicians in the Asia-Pacific area,” said Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging. “Together, we are providing powerful, objective tissue viability data to more clinicians and patients, working towards the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.”

The device's advanced Hemoglobin View feature delivers visual mapping and quantitative data on hemoglobin concentrations and tissue oxygenation, making SnapshotNIR the only medical imaging device on the market today to offer this level of objective hemoglobin data at the bedside.

JCare Medical Technology, headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong, is a recognized market leader in the distribution of advanced wound care, compression therapy, and related medical technology products across Hong Kong and Macau.

"SnapshotNIR is a natural fit for our portfolio and our clinical partners," said Mr. Joe Lee, Managing Director of JCare Medical Technology. "In wound care and surgical settings, having objective, real-time data on tissue viability changes how clinicians approach treatment decisions. We are excited to introduce this technology to the Hong Kong and Macau markets and to work alongside Kent Imaging."

The insights gained from SnapshotNIR are critical in identifying areas of compromised oxygenation, monitoring healing trends, guiding vascular referrals, and informing surgical planning. The technology is well-suited to JCare's existing focus areas, and Kent Imaging is excited for this partnership.

About JCare Medical Technology

Founded in 2017, JCare serves Hong Kong and Macau as a medical distribution company specializing in high‑end solutions for advanced wound care, lymphology, orthopedics, and physical therapy. JCare is committed to delivering comprehensive, high‑quality products and professional support to large hospital systems in the public sector, and private facilities and settings. The company is led by a senior management team with over 20 years of experience in the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Learn more at https://jcaremedical.hk/

About Kent Imaging

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians' ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow, and contributing to better patient care worldwide.

SnapshotGLO® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

SnapshotNIR® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

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