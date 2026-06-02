ColorCraft Promotes Jorge Nieves to Vice President of Operations

Jorge Nieves | VP of Operations | ColorCraft

ColorCraft has promoted Jorge Nieves to VP of Operations as part of its continued organizational growth. Brad Dorr promoted to Director of Engineering.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, a leader in custom trade show exhibit design and fabrication, has announced the promotion of Jorge Nieves to Vice President of Operations. Jorge previously served as Director of Engineering and brings more than 15 years of experience with the company to his new role. Brad Dorr, who previously served as Senior Technical Designer, has stepped into the role of Director of Engineering.As Vice President of Operations, Jorge will oversee production, engineering, and logistics functions across ColorCraft’s facilities, ensuring alignment between design, fabrication, and on-site execution. His promotion reflects both his long-standing contributions to the company and his role in shaping operational processes that support complex, large-scale exhibit programs.Jorge has been instrumental in developing ColorCraft’s engineering capabilities, helping translate creative concepts into buildable, efficient solutions. His leadership has played a key role in maintaining quality standards, improving workflows, and supporting the company’s continued growth.“Jorge has been a cornerstone of our organization for many years,” said Doug Hughes, President and CEO of ColorCraft. “He understands our business at every level and has consistently demonstrated the leadership, technical expertise, and accountability that define our team. This promotion is a natural next step and well deserved.”As an equity partner in ColorCraft, Jorge has long been invested in the company’s success, contributing not only to its operations but also to its culture and long-term direction. In his new role, he will continue to work closely with leadership and cross-functional teams to support efficiency, scalability, and execution across all projects.ColorCraft continues to invest in leadership development from within as part of its broader strategy to strengthen operations and deliver consistent, high-quality results for clients across key Orlando-based shows such as NPE, KBIS, and InfoComm, as well as national exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and IPPE.About ColorCraftColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with more than 25 years of experience in the trade show and experiential marketing industries. With facilities in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas, ColorCraft provides strategic design, in-house fabrication, custom rental exhibits, and turnkey program management for clients nationwide. The company partners with leading brands across healthcare, technology, construction, beauty, and consumer industries to deliver thoughtfully designed, expertly executed experiential environments.

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