HBCU Week Foundation Announces Return Of The 7th Annual Hbcu Week Awards Gala Taking Place June 12th

The Culture’s Biggest Champions of HBCU Excellence, Education, and Impact to Gather for a Night Honoring Leaders Shaping the Future

The HBCU Week Awards Gala continues to grow into a powerful cultural moment that celebrates the brilliance, resilience, and excellence rooted within the HBCU community.” — Ashley Christopher

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HBCU Week Foundation is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated 7th Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala, taking place on Friday, June 12, 2026. Known as one of the premier celebrations spotlighting HBCU excellence, Black achievement, and community impact, the annual gala will once again bring together influential leaders across entertainment, media, business, philanthropy, and education for an unforgettable evening dedicated to investing in the next generation of HBCU students.Founded with the mission to promote enrollment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), provide scholarships for matriculation, and create a seamless pipeline from college to corporate America, HBCU Week Foundation continues to serve as a driving force in advancing educational access and opportunity for students nationwide.The annual gala serves as both a cultural celebration and fundraising initiative, assembling supporters and honoring individuals who have demonstrated a profound commitment to HBCUs, diversity, equity, and inclusion.“The HBCU Week Awards Gala continues to grow into a powerful cultural moment that celebrates the brilliance, resilience, and excellence rooted within the HBCU community,” said Ashley Christopher, Founder and CEO of HBCU Week Foundation. “This evening is about more than recognition — it’s about creating access, opening doors, and ensuring students attending HBCUs have the resources and opportunities they deserve to thrive long after graduation.”Over the years, the HBCU Week Awards Gala has honored and welcomed an impressive lineup of changemakers and cultural leaders including Emmy Award-winning actor Anthony Anderson, award-winning media personality Loren LoRosa, actor Lance Gross, activist Tamika Mallory, marketing executive Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, music executive Heather Lowery, and many more influential voices shaping culture and community.This year’s gala is once again expected to draw notable tastemakers, executives, entertainers, HBCU alumni, and advocates committed to uplifting Black education and expanding pathways for future generations.As a proud supporter of educational advancement and health equity initiatives, AstraZeneca, Capital One, Google, Sallie Mae, CristianaCare, Bank of America, Barnes and Thornburg, The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG), City of Wilmington (DE), City Council, Treasurer of Wilmington (DE), Secretary State of Delaware, Delaware State University, The Warehouse, Incyte, and The HBCU Week Board of Directors join this year’s celebration in support of HBCU Week Foundation’s continued impact.“At AstraZeneca, we recognize the importance of investing in future leaders and creating opportunities that empower communities to thrive,” said Rick Suarez - SVP, US President for AstraZeneca. “We are honored to support HBCU Week Foundation and its ongoing efforts to champion HBCU students, educational equity, and long-term career success.”The 7th Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala will feature inspiring honoree tributes, live entertainment, scholarship fundraising efforts, and special moments celebrating the continued influence and legacy of HBCUs within culture and corporate America.For more information on HBCU Week Foundation and the 7th Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala, please visit www.hbcuweek.org About HBCU Week FoundationThe HBCU Week Foundation is an organization dedicated to promoting enrollment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), providing scholarships for matriculation, and establishing a seamless transition from undergraduate studies to corporate America. Through strategic initiatives, partnerships, and events like the HBCU Week Awards Gala, the foundation empowers students and advances opportunities for future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.