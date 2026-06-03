Janet Xiyu Lin Launches Global Youth Golf Initiatives as She Returns to US Open Following Motherhood

Janet Xiyu Lin during a practice round for the 2026 US Open.

Janet Xiyu Lin, professional golfer, is launching new youth golf initiatives as she competes at the 2026 US Open, her first tournament after becoming a mother.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Returning to major championship competition at the US Open this week after the birth of her son, LPGA star and Olympic medalist Janet Xiyu Lin is announcing a new chapter in her career focused on expanding opportunities for young golfers around the world.Lin gave birth to a son in October, and he will be in the crowd this week to cheer her on, making this US Open “the most special tournament I have competed in.” This US Open appearance also comes as Lin makes a major career pivot to focus on supporting global youth golf through sponsoring tournaments and trainings in the US and Asia Pacific, the two regions that have shaped her career.After more than a decade competing at the highest levels of professional golf, Lin says becoming a mother made her think more deeply about the legacy she hopes to leave beyond tournament results and how to help the next generation of aspiring golfers achieve their dreams.Born in China, Lin rose to top international competition on the global stage as a professional golfer at the age of 15. She went on to become one of the most accomplished players in women’s golf and a consistent contender for over a decade on the LPGA. She also represented China in three Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and becoming the second Chinese woman to earn an Olympic medal in golf.Now as a new mother and professional athlete, Lin is looking ahead and building a coalition of partnerships to host youth golf tournaments in the US, China, and across the Asia Pacific. Backed by funding partnerships with SharkNinja, Joyoung, and the CJ Wang Foundation, she has long-term commitments to host AJGA tournaments the Ninja Invitational presented by Janet Xiyu Lin and the Arnold Palmer Invitational Junior presented by Ninja, along with qualifiers for these tournaments in Shanghai and Hong Kong.More tournaments, trainings, and programs are also being planned in the US and Asia Pacific regions to provide young golfers with elite competition opportunities, mentorship, coaching, and international exchanges.“My journey to play professional golf around the world was difficult, but I was fortunate to receive support from so many people along the way,” Lin continues. “I want to use my experience to help more young people achieve their dreams, whether those dreams are in golf, education, or something else, I just want to do what I can to help.”

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