NexGen Remodeling Unveils New Digital Hub to Elevate Residential and Commercial Renovations Across Southwest Florida

NexGen Remodeling Logo Full Kitchen Renovation by NexGen Remodeling Completed Bathroom Renovation by NexGen Remodeling

NexGen Remodeling, an up-and-coming residential and commercial renovation company, has officially announced the launch of its new digital platform and website.

This website is the first step in making the process completely transparent, collaborative, and stress-free for our clients right from the start.” — John Cruz, Co-Founder, NexGen Remodeling

PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexGen Remodeling, an emerging leader in residential and commercial renovations, has officially announced the launch of its new comprehensive website. Based out of Punta Gorda and serving the broader Southwest Florida region, the company's new digital platform is designed to streamline the remodeling process, making high-end property transformations more accessible and transparent for local property owners.

Founded by John Cruz and Nick Serrapica, NexGen Remodeling brings together a shared vision for modernizing the renovation experience across Southwest Florida. While the website quietly went live earlier this year, its official rollout marks a major milestone for the company as it scales up operations to meet the growing demand for modern, reliable contracting services in the region.

The newly launched website serves as a virtual showroom and project hub, allowing clients to:

• Explore Services: View extensive capabilities in both residential upgrades (kitchens, bathrooms, full-home transformations) and commercial build-outs.

• View Portfolios: Browse a curated gallery of recent renovation projects showcasing the team's craftsmanship.

• Request Consultations: Seamlessly book on-site estimates and connect directly with renovation experts.

"Our goal at NexGen Remodeling is to blend old-school craftsmanship with a next-generation client experience. We know that remodeling a home or business can feel overwhelming. This website is the first step in making the process completely transparent, collaborative, and stress-free for our clients right from the start." — John Cruz, Co-Founder, NexGen Remodeling

By operating as a modern, mobile-first business without the overhead of a traditional brick-and-mortar storefront, NexGen Remodeling passes those efficiency savings directly to consumers. The company brings the consultation experience—including material samples, design ideas, and expert advice—directly to the client's doorstep anywhere in Southwest Florida.

Property owners looking to start their next renovation project can explore the new features and schedule a consultation by visiting nexgenremodeling.co.

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About NexGen Remodeling

Based in Punta Gorda, Florida, NexGen Remodeling is a premier renovation and remodeling company founded by owners, John Cruz and Nick Serrapica. Specializing in high-quality residential and commercial transformations, the company serves communities throughout Southwest Florida and is dedicated to delivering superior craftsmanship, transparent communication, and innovative design solutions tailored to each client's unique vision.

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