USS Cincinnati Memorial Peace Pavilion USS Cincinnati Memorial Peace Pavilion at VOA

USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion Opens in West Chester, OH with Backing from the Northern Cincinnati Foundation

The Northern Cincinnati Foundation built the financial foundation behind this dream — the fund structure, the donor strategy, and the endowment that ensures this place thrives for generations to come.” — Erin Satzger, President and CEO at Northern Cincinnati Foundation

WEST CHESTER, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion is officially open to the public at Voice of America MetroParks of Butler County in West Chester, Ohio — a $9.5 million landmark decades in the making and a permanent testament to the service and sacrifice of the United States Navy. The Northern Cincinnati Foundation served as the philanthropic and financial partner that made this vision a reality, providing the fund structure, donor strategy, and permanent endowment to sustain the Pavilion for generations to come.A Dream Decades in the Making:For years, a committed group of Navy veterans carried a singular vision: to bring a piece of American submarine history home to the Cincinnati region and ensure it would never be forgotten. That vision has now been realized. The USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion features a full-scale replica of the USS Cincinnati (SSN-693), incorporating real components from the actual submarine, and stands as a permanent tribute to the men and women who served aboard her.Situated at Voice of America MetroParks of Butler County, the Pavilion offers visitors of all ages an immersive encounter with United States naval history in the heart of Southwest Ohio.Northern Cincinnati Foundation: Building the Financial FoundationThe Northern Cincinnati Foundation (NCF) played a pivotal role in transforming this community dream into lasting infrastructure. NCF architected the comprehensive financial and philanthropic framework behind the project — designing the fund structure, developing and executing the donor strategy, and establishing a permanent endowment to ensure the Pavilion’s long-term operational vitality.NCF’s philanthropic infrastructure work encompassed:Designing and establishing a dedicated fund structure to receive and steward philanthropic gifts toward the project’s completion;Developing a comprehensive donor engagement strategy that mobilized community, corporate, and institutional support across Southwest Ohio;Creating a permanent endowment to ensure the Pavilion’s programs and operations are sustained in perpetuity.STEM Education: Inspiring the Next GenerationAt the heart of the USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion is a dedicated STEM Education Program designed to spark curiosity in the next generation of engineers, scientists, and sailors. The program features interactive exhibits, authentic submarine components, and immersive educational experiences that connect students and families to real-world science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.The STEM Education Fund remains open for contributions, ensuring every child who walks through those doors has access to hands-on learning that truly matters.Project Partners:The USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion was made possible through the collaboration of dedicated community partners including West Chester Township, Ohio; Conger Construction Group; McGill Smith Punshon, Inc.; Navy League alongside the tireless advocacy of Navy veterans who never gave up on bringing her home.Visit the USS Cincinnati Peace PavilionThe USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion is now open to the public at Voice of America MetroParks of Butler County, West Chester, Ohio. Admission information and hours are available through MetroParks of Butler County.Come see it for yourself.About the Northern Cincinnati Foundation:The Northern Cincinnati Foundation is far more than a traditional grantmaker — it is an active economic development engine for the greater Cincinnati region. While many assume community foundations simply distribute charitable dollars, NCF deploys philanthropic capital strategically to attract investment, anchor place-based development, and build the financial infrastructure that makes transformational projects viable.The USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion is a testament to that model: a $9.5 million destination asset that drives tourism, elevates community identity, supports workforce-relevant STEM education, and positions West Chester and Butler County as a region that turns bold ideas into reality. NCF designed the fund architecture, mobilized donor capital, and established the permanent endowment that gave this project the financial credibility to move from dream to groundbreaking to grand opening.This is economic development through philanthropy — and it is what the Northern Cincinnati Foundation does every day. By partnering with municipalities, corporations, nonprofits, and visionary individuals, NCF creates the conditions for long-term regional growth that no single sector can achieve alone.

Finally Open! The USS Cincinnati Peace Memorial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.