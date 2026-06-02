AI-Driven ICU Hand Hygiene Pilot Showing Measurable Improvement in Technique Quality

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Beyond Human Observation: An Artificial Intelligence System with Immediate Biofeedback to Improve the Technical Quality of Hand Hygiene in Intensive Care Units

Beyond Human Observation: An Artificial Intelligence System with Immediate Biofeedback to Improve the Technical Quality of Hand Hygiene in Intensive Care Units” — Annamaria Froio, Arianna Conidi, Daniele Commisso

NAPLES , ITALY, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soapy, a leader in AI-enabled hand hygiene technology, announced results from a pilot observational study evaluating the use of SoapyPro Hand Hygiene units to assess and improve the technical quality of hand hygiene in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and Cardiac Surgery Settings.

"Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) represent one of the main threats to patient safety in high-intensity care settings. Hand hygiene, performed according to the WHO six-step technique, is the preventive measure with the strongest demonstrated effectiveness; however, the quality of its execution is difficult to assess through direct observation, which is affected by observer bias, the Hawthorne effect, and inconsistent surveillance. Computer vision and biofeedback technologies offer new opportunities for objective and continuous auditing." - Annamaria Froio, Arianna Conidi, Daniele Commisso - AOU Renato Dulbecco, Catanzaro

The pilot study, conducted over seven(7) months at AOU Renato Dulbecco in Catanzaro, Italy, monitored 879 hand hygiene events using multiple SoapyPro Hand Hygiene units. The system used artificial intelligence, sensor-based assessment, real-time biofeedback, and cloud analytics to objectively evaluate hand hygiene technique and provide immediate feedback to healthcare workers.

The results showed an improvement in mean hand hygiene quality scores representing a statistically significant increase. The study also found a meaningful improvement in optimal hand hygiene performance, with events scoring above 80% increasing between Phase 1 and Phase 2, more than 20-fold increase.

"The introduction of an automated system with immediate biofeedback proved to be feasible, well accepted by healthcare workers, and capable of generating a significant improvement in the technical quality of hand hygiene in a highly complex care setting. The objective identification of critical areas makes it possible to guide targeted and personalized training interventions, overcoming the limitations of traditional observation. This experience confirms the value of innovative digital solutions as tools for continuous auditing and experiential training, with strong potential for replication in other clinical settings. The integration of such systems into organizational Infection Prevention" - Annamaria Froio, Arianna Conidi, Daniele Commisso - AOU Renato Dulbecco, Catanzaro

The pilot also identified specific areas of the hand that were frequently missed during hand hygiene events, including left hand fingertips, right thumb, and the back of the left hand. These insights are particularly important because they provide infection prevention teams with specific, data-driven areas for education, reinforcement, and targeted training.

Soapy’s platform is designed to address the limitations of traditional hand hygiene surveillance, which often depends on manual observation and retrospective reporting. By contrast, SoapyPro Hand Hygiene units deliver automated, standardized, and real-time assessment aligned with proper hand hygiene technique, while Soapy’s cloud dashboard enables infection prevention teams to monitor trends, identify risk areas, and support continuous improvement programs.

The pilot’s findings support three key implications for infection prevention programs:

First, automated and continuous audit can improve consistency, acceptance, and feasibility in high-intensity healthcare environments. Second, real-time biofeedback can transform hand hygiene from a compliance task into a practical training experience. Third, objective performance data can help organizations prioritize education, monitor improvement, and strengthen patient safety initiatives.

“The future of infection prevention will depend on better data, better feedback, and better tools for frontline teams,” Said Max Simonovsky, Founder and President of Soapy Care LTD. “Digital integration is becoming the new standard for hand hygiene, especially in high-risk environments like ICUs, where every missed step can matter.”

The pilot study was presented in the context of World Hand Hygiene Day 2026 and reflects Soapy Care’s broader mission to help healthcare organizations move from subjective observation toward measurable, technology-enabled infection prevention practices.

About Soapy

Soapy develops AI-powered hand hygiene systems that combine computer vision, IoT, sensor technology, real-time feedback, and cloud analytics to improve hand hygiene quality and compliance. The company’s solutions are designed for healthcare, life sciences, food safety, and other high-risk environments where proper hand hygiene is essential. Soapy’s technology helps organizations measure technique quality, support staff education, and strengthen infection prevention programs through objective, actionable data.

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