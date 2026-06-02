Ontario Farm Limits Summer Visits to 30 Guests Per Day for a More Intentional Experience

Hereward Farms Lavender Fields Hereward Farms Sunflower Fields Hereward Farms Lavender Fields 2025

With just 30 guests welcomed daily, Hereward Farms is embracing a slower approach to summer tourism in Ontario.

You can hear the bees, smell the lavender, and simply enjoy being present, that’s the experience we wanted to preserve.” — Julie Thurgood-Burnett

EAST GARAFRAXA, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world of sold-out festivals, crowded attractions, and packed parking lots, Hereward Farms is taking a different approach.This summer, the Ontario lavender and sunflower farm is launching Sip, Savour & Stroll , a seasonal experience designed around something increasingly difficult to find: space.Located just over an hour from the Greater Toronto Area and minutes from Orangeville, Fergus, and Elora, Hereward Farms welcomes visitors to wander through more than 8,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers at their own pace. Unlike many seasonal attractions, attendance is intentionally capped at just 30 guests per day.“We’ve never wanted to be the place where people stand in line for a photo,” says founder Julie Thurgood-Burnett. “We wanted people to hear the bees, smell the lavender, sit with a coffee, and actually enjoy being here.”The idea for Sip, Savour & Stroll grew from guest feedback. Visitors consistently described Hereward Farms as peaceful, calming, and refreshingly different from larger tourism destinations. Rather than expanding attendance, the farm chose to preserve that atmosphere by limiting daily capacity.Guests can begin their visit at the Lavender Lounge + Café before exploring the farm’s fields and walking areas. The experience is designed to encourage visitors to slow down, take in the scenery, and enjoy a quieter side of rural Ontario.The farm’s lavender begins blooming in early summer, with peak colour typically arriving throughout July. Sunflowers follow shortly after, creating the farm’s most vibrant display from mid-July through August.Now entering its sixth growing season, Hereward Farms has become known for its commitment to small-scale experiences, sustainable farming practices, and its line of Canadian-made lavender products grown and produced on-site.The farm is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Admission to Sip, Savour & Stroll is $10 per person and includes access to both the lavender and sunflower fields. Admission remains complimentary until the fields officially open for the season. Tickets are to be purchased online prior to visiting.Visitors often combine a trip to Hereward Farms with a visit to nearby Orangeville, Fergus, Elora, and Belwood, making it an easy day trip or weekend getaway in one of Ontario’s most picturesque regions.

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