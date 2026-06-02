Michigan Launches New Statewide Support Hub for Child Care Businesses

SBAM Foundation selected to connect small business owners with specialized support to help them grow, strengthen operations and expand access for families

LANSING, Mich. —The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) Foundation will serve as the hub for a new statewide effort focused on helping child care business owners start, grow, and stay open by connecting them with specialized business support and resources.

Led by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP), in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Pulse at the W.E. Upjohn Institute, the initiative will help child care business owners navigate challenges such as licensing requirements, staffing shortages, municipal obstacles and sustainable pricing – issues that often make it difficult for them to remain open and expand access for families.

“Child care educators and business owners are often faced with unique business challenges while also working every day to provide quality and consistent care for Michigan children and families,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. “This new initiative is about helping them succeed by connecting them with the right business tools and support systems so they can remain open, expand, and continue serving the families who rely on them.”

The initiative will use MEDC’s existing Small Business Support Hub (SBSH) program as a model to create a network of support focused specifically on child care business while expanding access in communities that need it most, including those with limited child care options.

“Child care is essential infrastructure for Michigan’s workforce and economy,” said Sarah Miller, executive director of the SBAM Foundation. “By connecting child care educators with the support, coaching, and resources they need to succeed, this initiative will help strengthen small businesses, expand access for working families, and create more stable communities across the state.”

Child care business owners often operate without consistent access to traditional small business and economic development supports available to other industries, despite managing significant operational, financial and regulatory demands. The new hub is designed to help close these gaps by strengthening ties between child care businesses and broader business support systems across the state. Support available through the hub will include coaching, technical assistance, access to financing, business development resources, and statewide support networks.

“Child care educators are small business owners who play a critical role in local economies,” said Jay Williams, director of small business services for MEDC. “This initiative helps ensure they have access to specialized support services that reflect their specific needs, using MEDC’s successful network of Small Business Support Hubs as a model.”

“This new hub will strengthen how child care and small business systems work together so business owners can get the right support at the right time,” said Emily Laidlaw, deputy director at MiLEAP overseeing the Office of Early Education. “When we connect child care with small business support, we help more businesses stay open and more families access the care they need.”

The effort is supported through the new Child Care Small Business and Economic Development Integration Grant, funded by the federal Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5). Proposals for the grant were due in early April. Implementation is already underway.

Pulse will provide support by bringing research, data, and cross-sector collaboration expertise to the new hub.

“Strong partnerships between early childhood and economic development leaders are critical to creating lasting solutions for families and educators,” said Kathy Szenda Wilson, co-executive director of Pulse.

“By aligning data, business supports, and community expertise, this initiative will help child care entrepreneurs build sustainable programs that meet the needs of children, parents, and local economies across Michigan,” said Maria Ortiz Borden, co-executive director of Pulse.

For child care business owners, the impact is significant.

“Running a child care business is about more than caring for children. It is also about managing costs, meeting licensing requirements, and staying financially stable,” said Lindsey Potter, owner of Bright Light Early Care and Education in Battle Creek. “Having support that truly understands the field will help child care businesses like mine grow and serve more families.”

This effort also supports Michigan’s broader work to expand access to PreK for All and strengthen early literacy through the Every Child Reads initiative led by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. By helping child care business owners succeed, Michigan is working to ensure more children can access early learning opportunities and build strong reading skills from the start.

This investment reflects Michigan’s commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care while supporting the educators who make it possible.

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About MiLEAP:



Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.

About MEDC:



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Threads.

About Pulse:



Pulse at the W.E. Upjohn Institute is dedicated to transforming the early childhood landscape by equipping communities with data-driven solutions and actionable roadmaps. Pulse’s initiative bridges the gap between research and practice, building the conditions necessary for every child, family, and educator to have access to the resources they need to thrive. Through collaborative efforts with stakeholders across Michigan, Pulse drives sustainable change in childcare accessibility, workforce development, and policy innovation.

About SBAM Foundation:



The SBAM Foundation is dedicated to expanding opportunity for small businesses across Michigan by advancing the mission of the Small Business Association of Michigan. Through research, publications, and targeted programming, the Foundation works to strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

