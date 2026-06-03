Prestiq Wealth Launches Website to Bring Institutional Grade Financial Planning Directly to Business Owners and Families

New Digital Hub Offers Free Book Requests, Expert Blog Insights, Online Meeting Scheduling, and Comprehensive Wealth Management Resources

Our clients deserve a resource that works as hard as they do.” — Louis Green

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestiq Wealth, a wealth management firm based in New York City, today announced the launch of its comprehensive new website at prestiqwealth.com. The platform is designed to give current and prospective clients 24/7 access to the tools, resources, and expertise they need to reduce taxes, invest smarter, and retire with confidence.Led by Louis Green, CFA, CFP, CRPS, Prestiq Wealth serves individuals, professionals, technology employees, business owners, founders, and pre-retirees who demand a higher standard of personalized financial guidance. The new website serves as a central command center for the firm’s growing client base and community.What Visitors Can Do on prestiqwealth.com:• Request a complimentary copy of "5 Steps to Retirement Planning": Louis Green’s practical guide to financial, tax, estate, investment, and lifestyle planning.• Read regularly updated articles on retirement planning, tax strategy, restricted stock units, equity compensation, lifestyle planning, and more.• Schedule a meeting directly with Louis Green to explore whether Prestiq Wealth is the right fit for their wealth planning needs.• Learn about Prestiq’s full suite of services: Financial Planning, Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Investment Planning, 401(k) Planning and Lifestyle Planning.• Learn more about what Prestiq can offer to Business Owners, Founders and recipients of Restricted Stock Units and Stock Options.• Learn more about Prestiq’s 5-Step Wealth Planning process, Pillars for working with clients and its Wealth Management Framework.• Watch educational videos on Louis Green’s YouTube channel and connect on LinkedIn for ongoing market commentary and financial education"Our clients deserve a resource that works as hard as they do," said Louis Green. "The new website gives everyone, whether they’re a technology employee navigating restricted stock, a business owner planning an exit, or someone simply trying to retire with confidence, a place to get real answers, access real expertise, and take real steps toward their financial goals. Everything we believe in: being a fiduciary, being innovative, and always putting the client first is reflected in what we’ve built."About Prestiq WealthPrestiq Wealth is a New York City-based wealth management firm offering personalized financial planning, investment management, tax planning, and estate planning services. Prestiq’s approach centers on three pillars: acting as a fiduciary, using innovative technology, and always putting the client’s needs first.Services are available to individuals, families, business owners, founders, and institutional clients.Website: prestiqwealth.comPhone: (917) 590-0552Email: louis.green@savvyadvisors.comAddress: 111 W 33rd St, Suite 1401, New York, NY 10001Louis Green is an investment advisor representative registered with Savvy Advisors, Inc. All investment advisory services offered by Louis Green are offered through Savvy. Prestiq Wealth is an independent marketing brand name used by Louis Green for advertising and marketing purposes only.

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