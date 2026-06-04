One Platform, Many Products: Kenwood Launches New Hi-Fi Range built on Frontier’s AURIA solution

Kenwood product range Kenwood lifestyle photo AURIA solution components

Kenwood Launches New Hi-Fi Range built on Frontier’s AURIA solution

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGH END Show, Vienna, Austria, 4th June 2026 Kenwood today announced a new range of connected audio products built on Frontier’s AURIA turnkey module, delivering advanced wireless connectivity, Hi-Res audio, AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Internet Radio, aimed to target the growing premium mass market segment.The new range including product models KSA-DX1, KR-W9000S, CR-ST900S, LS-1000S and LS-2000S demonstrates the breadth of the AURIA platform, with products spanning large 4-inch display based designs through to headless devices. This highlights AURIA’s core strength: a single, flexible, pre certified solution capable of supporting a wide variety of product form factors and user interfaces.“AURIA offers us a robust, future proof foundation that works equally well across a range of products,” said Heiko Döbber, Head of Product Management at Kenwood. “It’s turnkey design, flexibility, and its superior quality standard make it the right choice not just for this launch, but for the many audio products already in our development pipeline.”AURIA: Flexible turnkey solution to power product rangeBy adopting AURIA as its connected audio module, Kenwood can standardise development on a single, highly integrated platform, reducing manufacturing complexity while accelerating time to market. The platform supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE Audio, Bluetooth classic and hi res audio as standard, while enabling product differentiation through software configurations.Some products in the new range integrate large, high resolution displays to deliver rich, visual user experiences, while others adopt headless architectures designed for wireless speakers, soundbars and portable devices. Most Kenwood products also incorporate DAB+ digital radio with the inclusion of industry leading the Frontier Kino4 chip, to offer reliable digital broadcast radio to listeners, which AURIA offers as an optional fit.The OKTIV app offers users a reliable and easy setup, content discovery and audio control. Alternatively, brands can create their own app with AURIA APIs.Frontier Internet Software Update service will automatically deploy software updates in the field, ensuring that products stay up to date and meet current and upcoming cyber security legislation.Designed for Scale and Mass Market Premium SegmentAURIA’s turnkey, pre certified design significantly reduces development risk and certification effort, enabling faster time to market and cost-efficiency. Its architecture is optimized for volume production, making it well suited for mass market premium products that demand both reliable connected features and commercial viability.Key benefits of the AURIA powered portfolio include:• Bluetooth Auracast support for next generation shared audio experiences• High resolution audio 192kHz, 24 bit across all product types• Optional DAB digital radio in selected models• Support for display based and headless product designs• Pre certified, cost effective implementation for faster time to marketA Long Term Platform StrategyKenwood confirmed that many additional products are already under development using the AURIA platform, reflecting a long term strategy built around a common solution for connected audio connectivity and features.“Choosing AURIA allows us to focus on product differentiation and impressive hardware development rather than re engineering core technology for every design,” added Heiko Döbber. “It’s a platform that supports our roadmap today and gives us confidence as we look to future generations of products.”Prem Rajalingham, MD at Frontier said, “As the mass premium market continues to grow, we are well placed to serve manufactures and brands with our AURIA solution. We are delighted that Kenwood has selected AURIA and are looking forward to getting the products into end user’s hands”.AvailabilityKenwood products from the new AURIA powered range will begin shipping in Q3, with further launches planned as Kenwood expands its portfolio.AURIA is in mass production and ready to integrate into customer projects today. Visit Frontier at the High End show, Hall X5, Stand T13, to learn how to accelerate your path into premium mass-market segment with the flexible, reliable and cost reduced Connected Audio platform.To book a meeting, please visit https://www.frontiersmart.com/vienna-high-end-2026/ KENWOOD is a leading developer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and communications equipment. Founded in the Netherlands in 1982, JVCKENWOOD Europe B.V. is one of the seven subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation of Japan and is recognised by consumers and industry professionals for providing products known for quality, performance, and value. KENWOOD has a reputation for bringing important new products to the consumer electronics market. The company built the first audio/video amplifier for home theatre back in 1981. KENWOOD also created the first anti-theft car cassette deck that could be slid out of the dash; the first with an automatic broadcast sensor system and automatic noise reduction; the first with 24 presets; and the first polypropylene speaker cones. Over the years, KENWOOD engineers have invented dozens of new technologies later copied by others. Today KENWOOD has taken a leading role in developing market-driven products and continues to operate as one of the largest manufacturers of personal entertainment and communications equipment in the world. It is a central KENWOOD belief to listen to the market and develop exacting products that address customers' needs at the highest possible value.Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and the market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and Connected Audio solutions. Powering over 80 million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules – from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurable options – to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre in Cambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontier is a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.