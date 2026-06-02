NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards $156M Construction Contract in support of Recruit Training Barracks at MCRD Parris Island, SC

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded BL Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, a $156,104,687 firm-fixed price construction contract for the construction of barracks in support of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

Work will be performed on the installation and is scheduled to be completed by June 2030.

Fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 military construction funds in the amount of $156,104,687 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current FY.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with four offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0013).

NAVFAC MIDLANT serves as the Navy’s premier shore facilities and base operating support engineering systems command, delivering lifecycle and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana. Guided by its mission to provide these solutions in direct support of operational readiness, the command remains committed to its core purpose of ensuring quality facilities and dependable shore support for Sailors, Marines, and their families.

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