224th ADG’s Colt Brumm Named NGB Civilian Safety Professional of the Year

Rome, New York -- A New York Air National Guard employee at the Eastern Air Defense Sector has been named the National Guard Bureau’s Civilian Safety Professional of the Year.

Colt Brumm, the safety and occupational health manager with the 224th Air Defense Group, was recognized for his work on a nationalsafety management training curriculum and a suicide prevention project.

Brumm’s curriculum work equips new supervisors with practical tools to maintain safe working environments. His work on the suicide prevention project focused on integrating safe storage methods into firearms instruction, a basic safety practice that can reduce firearm suicide risk among National Guard members and their families.

Brumm’s achievements in other areas were also highlighted in the award citation. Brumm created a new mishap response plan that was integrated it into theunit’s installation emergency plan and also completed a risk analysis plan that reduced hazard response times by more than20 percent. He also created a motorcycle safety training range and developed a plan to resolve ergonomic issues created by the gear Security Forces members wear.

The Eastern Air Defense Sector, headquartered in Rome, New York, is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and is responsible for the air defense of the homeland. The 224thAir Defense Group, an independent, wing-equivalent group of the New York Air National Guard, is located at EADS and provides the forces to conduct the air defense mission.

The 224thADG has several squadrons and detachments. The 224thAir Defense Squadron, the 224thSupport Squadron, the 224thSecurity Forces Squadron and a Canadian Element NORAD detachment serve in Rome. Two geographically separated units, the 223rdAir Defense Squadron and the National Capital Region Coordination Center detachment, serve in the Washington, D.C. area.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit[www.dmna.ny.gov](http://www.dmna.ny.gov/). For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224thAir Defense Group, visit[www.eads.ang.af.mil](http://www.eads.ang.af.mil/).