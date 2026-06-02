Fort Carson supports the 14th Annual Trinidad Water Festival

FORT CARSON, Colo.— A pale blue wave of “Aqua es Vida” t-shits poured across the Trinidad Junior State College May 19, 2026, when more than 1,330 students from 74 classrooms (10 schools) gathered for the 14th Annual Trinidad Water Festival—a long-running event focused on water conservation, science and environmental stewardship. With 54 presenters spread across the college campus, students rotated through hands-on stations learning about the importance of water and conservation.

Fort Carson’s Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS) Directorate of Public Works (DPW) staff have supported the local event since 2013, and this year the PCMS station featured several unique staff presentations.

Kari Pittman, DPW archaeologist, gave a “Prehistoric Settlement Patterns: A Confluence of Resources” presentation; Michelle Blake, DPW wildlife biologist, explained the unique adaptations plants and animals use to survive in a semi-arid environment; and Paul Trygstad, DPW environmental protection specialist, emphasized the importance of pollution prevention and protecting water resources for future generations.

Juston Fariello, DPW contract archaeologist, prepared a display of numerous replicated artifacts for the students to observe. At the conclusion of the presentations, students tested their knowledge by spinning an interactive wheel and answering topic-specific questions from the presenters.

The Trinidad Water Festival continues to be an example of community collaboration and environmental education in southern Colorado. Events like this connect students with scientists, educators and natural resource professionals in a way that brings classroom concepts to life.

The Army continues the tradition of supporting local outreach efforts that encourage conservation, stewardship and curiosity about the natural world.