ColorCraft Announces Leadership Transition as David Walker Focuses on Complete Outdoor Living Operations

David Walker | VP of Operations | Complete Outdoor Living

ColorCraft has announced a leadership transition as David Walker assumes the full-time role of Vice President of Operations for Complete Outdoor Living.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, a leader in custom trade show exhibit design and fabrication and parent company of Complete Outdoor Living, has announced a leadership transition involving David Walker, who will now serve full-time as Vice President of Operations for Complete Outdoor Living.David originally joined ColorCraft as Vice President of Operations, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the exhibit design and fabrication industry. In the time following his arrival, he became increasingly involved in supporting operations at Complete Outdoor Living, ColorCraft’s sister company specializing in high-end custom outdoor kitchen design and fabrication. His operational expertise and leadership quickly made a meaningful impact across both organizations.With the recent promotion of Jorge Nieves to Vice President of Operations at ColorCraft, David will now transition his focus entirely to Complete Outdoor Living, where he will lead operational strategy, production efficiency, and team development as the company continues to scale.“David has been a tremendous addition to our organization,” said Doug Hughes, President and CEO of ColorCraft. “While we originally brought him on to support ColorCraft operations, it became clear early on that his skillset could have a significant impact on Complete Outdoor Living as well. With Jorge stepping into the VP of Operations role at ColorCraft, this transition allows us to fully leverage David’s strengths where they are making an immediate difference.”In his role at Complete Outdoor Living, David will oversee production, logistics, partnerships, and installation operations, supporting the company’s continued growth in the outdoor living space. His leadership will play a key role in maintaining quality, improving processes, and delivering a seamless experience for clients across Central Florida and beyond.This transition reflects ColorCraft’s broader strategy of aligning leadership across its portfolio of businesses to support growth, operational excellence, and long-term scalability.About ColorCraftColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with more than 25 years of experience in the trade show and experiential marketing industries. With facilities in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas, ColorCraft provides strategic design, in-house fabrication, custom rental exhibits, and turnkey program management for clients nationwide. The company partners with leading brands across healthcare, technology, construction, beauty, and consumer industries to deliver thoughtfully designed, expertly executed experiential environments.About Complete Outdoor LivingComplete Outdoor Living is a premier outdoor kitchen design and fabrication company based in Central Florida. The company specializes in custom-built outdoor kitchens, offering a wide range of premium appliances, finishes, and configurations tailored to each client’s space. With in-house manufacturing and a focus on quality craftsmanship, Complete Outdoor Living delivers turnkey solutions designed for long-term performance and everyday enjoyment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.