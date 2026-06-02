SHarper Plastic Surgery Announces Launch of SHarper Skin Society Membership and New CO2 Laser Resurfacing Treatment

...Skincare needs to be adjusted for what your skin needs right now. Having a licensed esthetician who can guide you through the process of what your skin needs is invaluable.” — Dr. Jaime Harper

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHarper Plastic Surgery and Medspa is pleased to announce the launch of the Sharper Skin Society, a new monthly skincare membership program , along with the addition of CO2 laser resurfacing to its growing list of advanced aesthetic treatments.The Sharper Skin Society was designed around the belief that skincare should evolve throughout the year based on the skin’s changing needs. Members receive monthly customized treatments guided by a dedicated esthetician who adjusts each service according to the client’s current skin condition and goals.“There is not one regimen for the whole year. Skincare needs to be adjusted for what your skin needs right now. Having a licensed esthetician who can guide you through the process of what your skin needs is invaluable,” said Dr. Jaime Harper, Founder of SHarper Plastic Surgery and Medspa.The membership includes one customized facial each month with dermaplaning included in every treatment. Membership pricing is $225 per month, while the same treatments are available to non-members for $250 per month.Skin Society members receive:• 10% off SHarper services and products, excluding surgery• One complimentary Salt Lounge or Cold Plunge session per month• A $100 credit toward the tox treatment of their choice after four consecutive months of active membershipSHarper Plastic Surgery and Medspa also announced the addition of CO2 laser resurfacing, a fractionated non-ablative laser treatment designed to improve skin texture, pigment irregularities, fine lines, wrinkles, and scarring.CO2 laser resurfacing works by removing the outer layers of skin to stimulate the body’s natural healing and collagen production processes. The treatment may be used on its own or incorporated into a broader treatment plan developed with a SHarper provider.The addition of CO2 laser resurfacing further expands SHarper’s range of treatment offerings, which also include Morpheus8, IPL, microneedling, injectables, and chemical peels.Patients interested in learning more about the SHarper Skin Society or scheduling a CO2 laser consultation are encouraged to contact SHarper Plastic Surgery and Medspa directly or speak with their esthetician.SHarper Sharper Plastic Surgery and Medspa is led by board-certified physicians Dr. Stanely Harper and Dr. Jaime Harper. It focuses on results-driven outcomes using both surgical and non-surgical techniques. With locations in Avon, Fishers, and North Indianapolis at Nora Plaza, the team works closely with patients to develop customized treatment plans that evolve over time based on each patient’s individual skin needs and goals.

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