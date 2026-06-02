Community Oncology Alliance Welcomes Sean McCarson as Director of State Regulation and Policy

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McCarson Will Support Community Oncology Practices in Engaging with State and Local Policymakers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) announced today that Sean McCarson, MPA, has joined the team as Director of State Regulation and Policy. McCarson will help COA members effectively advocate for policies in their states that support high-quality, affordable, and locally accessible cancer care. Sean will build upon COA’s robust state policy work that includes a Legislative Leadership Program, state lawmaker meetings, local practice visits, and year-round government relations support.State policy is an important arena for legislative change. On average, bills introduced in state legislatures are nearly five times more likely to become law than those introduced in Congress. State advocacy works because relationships are local. Lawmakers respond to the physicians, pharmacists, nurses, administrators, and practice leaders who serve their communities and care for their constituents. In his role, McCarson will work with COA members as they plan meetings with state officials, execute policy initiatives, identify emerging state policy issues, and amplify the voices of cancer care advocates.“To effectively drive change for patients with cancer, we must engage at both the federal and state levels in our policy work,” said Nicolas Ferreyros, managing director of COA. “With Sean onboard, COA is prepared to support our members in advocating for policies that keep care local, affordable, and accessible, while ensuring community oncology practices can continue serving patients in the communities where they live."Prior to joining COA, McCarson oversaw the state policy program at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). In that role, he managed strategic partnerships throughout the country and supported legislative initiatives to further NCCN’s mission of advancing guideline-concordant care for all people. He has also served in policy roles for the Pennsylvania House and Senate, acting as legislative director and executive director of policy. He graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Public Administration.“It’s an honor to join the Community Oncology Alliance and advance its work on the front lines of regulatory and state affairs. COA represents the very best of our nation’s efforts to protect independent community oncology practices and the patients who depend on them,” said McCarson. “At this critical moment in health policy, it’s more important than ever to amplify these voices and work together to ensure that every person impacted by cancer has access to high-quality care in their community.”###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

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