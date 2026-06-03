AFRIDEX Unveils One of the World’s Most Operationally Immersive Defence Exhibition Environments

By combining exhibition engagement with live operational environments, AFRIDEX is positioning itself among the most operationally focused defence exhibitions internationally.” — Odiri Umusu, Portfolio Director AFRIDEX, dmg events

LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFRIDEX, the Africa International Defence Exhibition, has announced the launch of its Outdoor Static Display and Live Demonstration Areas, creating a major new platform for defence and security companies to showcase operational capability in front of international delegations, procurement stakeholders, senior military leadership, industry leaders and global media.

AFRIDEX is creating one of the most operationally immersive defence exhibition environments in the world, combining large scale outdoor capability displays, live multi domain demonstrations and high-level industry engagement within a single integrated event environment. The scale and scope of the programme positions AFRIDEX among the most operationally focused defence exhibitions globally.

Taking place from 26 to 29 October 2026 in Eko Atlantic, Lagos, Nigeria, the Africa International Defence Exhibition will convene government decision makers, armed forces, prime contractors and solution providers from across the global defence and security community.

The Africa International Defence Exhibition is designed to support capability development, interoperability and resilience through structured engagement across Land, Maritime, Air, Space and Cyber domains.

Located within walking distance of the main halls, the Outdoor Static Display will provide exhibitors with a dedicated open-air environment to showcase major defence and security assets beyond the traditional exhibition stand format.

The area is expected to feature a broad range of land, air and maritime capability, including armoured vehicles, tanks, UAVs, static aircraft, maritime platforms, mobile command units, communications systems, robotics, autonomous technologies and advanced sensor systems.

Alongside the static showcase, AFRIDEX will introduce a dedicated Live Demonstration Area designed to give exhibitors a platform to demonstrate systems and technologies in front of industry, official delegations, procurement teams and media representatives.

The live capability programme will support demonstrations across multiple domains, including vehicle mobility, VTOL drone systems, robotics, counter UAS simulation, C4ISR technologies, communications systems, surveillance capability, maritime security technologies and emergency response scenarios.

Approved demonstrations will take place across multiple event days as part of the official AFRIDEX live capability programme, with schedules promoted across official event communications, digital platforms and the AFRIDEX Event Guide.

AFRIDEX is designed to enable meaningful collaboration between governments, armed forces and industry, supporting procurement pathways, partnership formation and long-term security priorities across the continent.

Drone demonstrations will focus on approved VTOL systems, with all flight activity subject to operational approval, technical review and regulatory clearance in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The maritime and waterborne demonstration programme will utilise the venue’s riverbank location to showcase maritime surveillance systems, small craft, unmanned surface vessels and coastal security technologies within a live operational environment.

Odiri Umusu, Portfolio Director AFRIDEX, dmg events said:

“AFRIDEX is a major step forward in creating a global defence and security exhibition platform for Africa. The integration of live demonstrations and large-scale capability displays will provide exhibitors, delegations and procurement stakeholders with a far more immersive understanding of operational capability, innovation and defence technology.

“By combining exhibition engagement with live operational environments, AFRIDEX is positioning itself among the most operationally focused defence exhibitions internationally, while also strengthening opportunities for industry collaboration, defence modernisation and strategic partnership across the region.”

Hosted in Nigeria, AFRIDEX reflects Africa’s accelerating focus on modern defence capability, industrial growth and coordinated approaches to shared regional and international security challenges.

All static displays and live demonstrations will be subject to approval, safety review, technical assessment, regulatory clearance and final operational requirements. No live weapons or live ammunition will be permitted.

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