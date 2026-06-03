Easton Select Group Expands into Coastal Rhode Island and Southeastern Connecticut with JPS Pool Service

Builds on Easton Select Group’s strategy of partnering with premium local service companies in high-demand markets

This partnership represents an important step in our expansion into coastal Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut.” — David Hobaica, Executive Chairman, Easton Select Group

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a leading provider of premium pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced that JPS Pool Service has joined its growing platform of premium pool service providers throughout the Northeast. Based in Pomfret, Connecticut, JPS Pool Service serves homeowners throughout coastal Rhode Island, including Block Island, as well as southeastern Connecticut and southern Massachusetts.Founded in 2009 by owner-operator Joshua Mattey, JPS Pool Service has built a strong reputation for delivering professional, knowledgeable, and highly personalized service to a loyal coastal client base. The company specializes in premium pool service, maintenance, and renovation, supporting both residential customers and select commercial accounts.JPS Pool Service will continue to operate under its established brand, with Mattey remaining in his current role to lead day-to-day operations. Customers will experience no disruption in service and will benefit from the additional resources, technology, and operational support of the Easton Select Group platform.“This partnership represents an important step in our expansion into coastal Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman, Easton Select Group. “JPS has built a strong reputation in these markets by delivering consistent, high-quality service and maintaining strong customer relationships. We’re excited to partner with Josh and his team to build on that foundation and extend our capabilities to more customers in the region.”JPS Pool Service distinguishes itself through a commitment to ongoing training, industry engagement, and customer satisfaction, including participation in leading industry organizations, continuing education programs, and designation as an authorized warranty service provider for major pool equipment manufacturers.“From the beginning, our goal has been to provide a premium level of service and build lasting relationships with our customers,” said Joshua Mattey, Owner of JPS Pool Service. “Partnering with Easton Select Group allows us to continue delivering that same level of care while gaining access to additional resources, training, and support that will help us grow and better serve our customers.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a national platform built around a simple purpose: Pool Ownership Made Easy. Through its family of premium pool service, plunge pool, and construction brands, the company delivers reliable, stress-free experiences for homeowners across the United States. Easton Select Group operates on a TEC-Driven model—Trust, Execution, and Convenience—combining local expertise with national scale to improve how pools are built, maintained, and enjoyed. Learn more at EastonSelect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.