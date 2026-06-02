15 Years in the Making: Cheer Athletics Telford Opens Dream Facility on 10-Year Ketley Anniversary

Cheer Athletics Telford opens its new 8,500-square-foot facility, marking a major milestone and creating new opportunities for athletes.

It’s a dream come true. We believe our athletes deserve the best of the best, and this facility gives them exactly that.” — Rachael Smart, Owner and Director of Cheer Athletics Telford

TELFORD, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheer Athletics Telford has officially opened the doors to its new 8,500-square-foot training facility, marking a major milestone in the program’s 15-year history while creating new opportunities for athletes across the North of England and Scotland.Located at Unit A3, Halesfield 5, Telford, TF7 4QJ, just minutes from the Telford International Centre, the new facility represents the culmination of a journey that began 15 years ago with a dream, a handful of athletes, and a program originally known as Cheer Force Ten.Cheer Athletics is one of the most recognized and successful All Star cheerleading organizations in the world, known for developing athletes from beginner through elite levels and producing championship-winning teams across multiple countries.Adding to the significance of the move, the facility officially opened exactly 10 years after the program first opened its doors in Ketley, where it spent the last decade building a reputation for excellence, opportunity, and community.For those connected to the club’s history, the timing carries even greater meaning.The number 10 has long been woven into the program’s identity. From its origins as Cheer Force Ten to the tradition of athletes carrying a lucky 10p piece, the number has become a symbol of ambition, perseverance, and belief.While preparing the new facility, Cheer Athletics Telford was also competing at BCA Nationals, one of the busiest competition weekends of the year. The club completed the entire move in just one week while simultaneously delivering one of its strongest competitive performances to date.Athletes returned home with nine National Championship titles and two World Championship bids, continuing the program’s tradition of excellence both on and off the competition floor.Today, that journey comes full circle.The move reflects the club’s continued commitment to providing athletes with the highest-quality training environment possible.Rachael Smart, Owner and Director of Cheer Athletics Telford, said:“It’s a dream come true. We believe our athletes deserve the best of the best, and this facility gives them exactly that.”“To open our new gym 10 years to the day after opening in Ketley is incredibly emotional. The significance of the number 10 throughout our history, from Cheer Force Ten to the lucky 10p pieces our athletes have carried for years, makes this moment even more special.”“This facility has been built with our athletes at the heart of every decision. We are so proud to provide a space that matches the talent, dedication and ambition we see in them every day.”The purpose-built facility features:Two full-width performance floorsA brand-new sprung floor with both Tiffin Cheer Flooring and Harlequin Dance FlooringA dedicated dead floor with specialist cheer and dance surfacesA six-panel sprung recreational and tumbling areaDedicated athlete spaces for rest, study, and recoveryCoach offices and meeting roomsTwo kitchensA large reception and viewing area for parents and visitorsExcellent accessibility throughout the facilityAmple parking and easy accessA dedicated trophy room celebrating the achievements and memories built over the last decadeSituated just minutes from the Telford International Centre, the facility provides exceptional convenience for athletes, visiting teams, and competition preparation while creating opportunities for gym hire and future events.Beyond its impact on the club, the new facility represents a significant investment in the local community.For the first time, Telford has a dedicated cheerleading and dance facility of this scale, creating opportunities for children and young people throughout the region to access high-quality coaching, fitness, and performance training in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment.Following years of growth and success, Cheer Athletics Telford is now welcoming the next generation of athletes.Tryouts for the upcoming competitive season are currently underway, with opportunities available for athletes of all ages and abilities, from complete beginners to experienced competitors.For those new to the sport, the club also offers a wide range of recreational classes, providing a fun and supportive introduction to cheerleading and dance. Free taster sessions are available for all new athletes.“We encourage anyone who has ever thought about trying cheerleading or dance to get in touch,” added Smart.“Whether you’re looking to compete at the highest level or simply want to make friends, build confidence and learn new skills, you belong here.”After 15 years of growth, dedication, and belief, Cheer Athletics Telford’s new home stands as a testament to the athletes, families, coaches, and supporters who helped build the program into what it is today.A dream that started 15 years ago has become a reality.And for Cheer Athletics Telford, the future starts now.About Cheer Athletics TelfordCheer Athletics Telford provides cheerleading, gymnastics, and dance opportunities for athletes of all ages and abilities throughout Shropshire and the surrounding region. Formerly known as Cheer Force Ten, the program has spent more than 15 years developing athletes from beginner through elite levels while creating a positive and supportive community environment.

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