Medicare Fraud Prevention Week Runs 6/1 to 6/5

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion per year. It costs Medicare beneficiaries time, stress, medical identities, and health. It costs families, friends, and caregivers worry and lost work when helping their loved ones recover from falling victim to Medicare fraud.

Medicare Fraud Prevention Week is from June 1 through June 5. Take time this week to learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from Medicare fraud.

“Medicare fraud has a devastating impact on both beneficiaries and the Medicare program,” said Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown. “Alabama Senior Medicare Patrol (AL SMP) teaches people how to avoid experiencing Medicare fraud. By preventing fraud from happening, AL SMP helps individuals and protects the Medicare program for generations to come.”

Everyone plays a part in the fight against fraud. During Medicare Fraud Prevention Week:

Medicare beneficiaries can monitor their insurance statements to make sure the products and services received match what is on the statements. They can request free My Health Care Trackers from AL SMP.

can monitor their insurance statements to make sure the products and services received match what is on the statements. They can request free My Health Care Trackers from AL SMP. Caregivers can help by being on the lookout for items such as durable medical equipment (like boxes of knee braces) lying around the house that may have been shipped to the beneficiary without their or their doctor’s approval. They can remind their client or loved one to never give out their Medicare number or other personal information over the phone.

can help by being on the lookout for items such as durable medical equipment (like boxes of knee braces) lying around the house that may have been shipped to the beneficiary without their or their doctor’s approval. They can remind their client or loved one to never give out their Medicare number or other personal information over the phone. Families can help by talking to their loved ones about protecting their Medicare number just as they would a credit card number. They can help their loved ones create a Medicare.gov account to access their Medicare statements online or remind them to open and review them when they come in the mail. They can also register their phone number on “do not call” lists and go to optoutprescreen.com to opt out of mailings.

can help by talking to their loved ones about protecting their Medicare number just as they would a credit card number. They can help their loved ones create a Medicare.gov account to access their Medicare statements online or remind them to open and review them when they come in the mail. They can also register their phone number on “do not call” lists and go to optoutprescreen.com to opt out of mailings. Partners and professionals can help by sharing AL SMP information on social media, referring clients and consumers to AL SMP, and inviting AL SMP to speak during a shared event.

can help by sharing AL SMP information on social media, referring clients and consumers to AL SMP, and inviting AL SMP to speak during a shared event. Health care providers can help by talking to patients about healthcare-related scams such as those related to durable medical equipment and genetic testing schemes. They can remind them that products and services should only be ordered by physicians they regularly see. Needed medical items should never be ordered through TV ads or unsolicited calls.

can help by talking to patients about healthcare-related scams such as those related to durable medical equipment and genetic testing schemes. They can remind them that products and services should only be ordered by physicians they regularly see. Needed medical items should never be ordered through TV ads or unsolicited calls. Community members can help by looking out for older neighbors. When in public, they can be aware of older individuals purchasing gift cards in large amounts. They can encourage those they know to talk to a trusted source about their Medicare questions and tell neighbors about the most recent Medicare scams they know of. They can even consider volunteering with AL SMP.

AL SMP helps educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against healthcare fraud. AL SMP can help with questions, concerns, or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. It also provides information and educational presentations. Contact AL SMP at 1-800-243-5463.