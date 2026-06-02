The White Dress Project to Honor Lupita Nyong'o and Other Changemakers at 2026 Empowerment Experience in Atlanta

Team members of The White Dress Project at the organization's annual Empowerment Experience, a fundraising event dedicated to raising awareness, providing education, and supporting women impacted by uterine fibroids.

Leading nonprofit announces annual Fibroid Awareness Month event, bringing together advocates, medical experts, and supporters

I'm inspired by the work The White Dress Project is doing to not only raise awareness about uterine fibroids, but also to advocate for women living with the condition every day” — Lupita Nyong'o, Academy Award-winning actress, author, and advocate

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Fibroid Awareness Month, The White Dress Project , a national nonprofit dedicated to fibroid awareness, education, advocacy, and research, will bring women, healthcare professionals, advocates, and supporters together for the 2026 Empowerment Experience, taking place July 24–26 in Atlanta.Academy Award-winning actress, author, and advocate Lupita Nyong'o will be recognized as the 2026 Voice for Change Honoree during the organization's annual Blossom Awards celebration. Nyong'o has used her platform to raise awareness of uterine fibroids and encourage more open conversations about women's health."I'm inspired by the work The White Dress Project is doing to not only raise awareness about uterine fibroids, but also to advocate for women living with the condition every day," said Lupita Nyong'o. "By sharing our stories and supporting one another, we can help ensure that no woman has to navigate this journey alone."The White Dress Project will also honor a distinguished group of leaders whose work advances health equity, advocacy, public service, and patient care, including:Georgia State Representative Park Cannon, Legislative Champion HonoreeDr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, Excellence in Patient Care HonoreeNecole Kane, Visionary for Women's Wellness HonoreeDr. Mikhail Higgins, Global Beacon for Clinical Advancement HonoreeZinhle Essamuah, Narrative Impact Blossom Award"For more than a decade, our nonprofit has worked to address the lack of dialogue and education surrounding uterine fibroids," said Tanika Gray Valbrun, founder of The White Dress Project. "The Empowerment Experience is one of our signature fundraising events, enabling us to educate, advocate, support research, and provide financial assistance to women living with fibroids. This year's honorees embody the power of collective advocacy and are helping to advance women's health, elevate patient voices, and create meaningful change in our communities."Centered around the theme, "The Softness We Deserve: The Healing Power of Our Stories," the three-day event will create space for education, healing, connection, and empowerment for women impacted by uterine fibroids, a condition that affects millions of women worldwide and disproportionately impacts Black women.Attendees will participate in educational sessions, wellness experiences, patient advocacy discussions, networking opportunities, and community-centered programming designed to support those impacted by fibroids. The 2026 Empowerment Experience is supported by Hologic, Inc., a global leader in women's health dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose, and treat health conditions.Registration is now open at thewhitedressproject.org/empowermentexperience About The White Dress ProjectThe White Dress Project is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness, education, advocacy, research, and support for women affected by uterine fibroids. Founded by award-winning journalist and fibroid advocate Tanika Gray Valbrun in 2014, the organization has worked to empower women with information, advance research, and amplify patient voices. The White Dress Project also helped lead efforts to establish July as Fibroid Awareness Month and is known for its "Wear White" movement, which uses the white dress as a symbol of hope, awareness, and solidarity for women affected by fibroids. The organization continues to advocate for improved health outcomes for women nationwide. To learn more, visit thewhitedressproject.org. ###

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