America's Plastic Makers President discusses the 'Recycled Materials Attribution Act' on the Powering America Podcast

Ross Eisenberg, president, America's Plastic Makers

Ross Eisenberg, president of America’s Plastic Makers (APM), joined the Powering America Podcast to discuss the Recycled Materials Attribution Act.

If we can solve this recycling issue and the end-of-life issue for plastics, it will not only help us environmentally, it will be a tremendous economic driver for the U.S. economy as well.” — Ross Eisenberg, president, America's Plastic Makers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ross Eisenberg, president of America’s Plastic Makers (APM), joined the Powering America Podcast to discuss the " Recycled Materials Attribution Act ", a bill that would establish federal standards for advanced recycling and provide regulatory certainty for manufacturers using recycled content.The full episode can be found here: https://thepoweringamericapodcast.com/episodes/future-of-plastics-recycling-mpvrhwe6 “If we can solve this recycling issue and the end-of-life issue for plastics, it will not only help us environmentally, it will be a tremendous economic driver for the U.S. economy as well,” Eisenberg said.The Recycled Materials Attribution Act (H.R. 7502) was introduced Feb. 12 by U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY-23). The legislation currently has 10 House co-sponsors, including five Republicans and five Democrats. Co-sponsors include U.S. Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), Randy Weber (R-Texas), Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.), Gabe Evans (R-Colo.), Donald Davis (D-N.C.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Marc Veasey (D-Texas), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), August Pfluger (R-Texas) and Troy Balderson (R-Ohio).Eisenberg explained how advanced recycling technologies can process hard-to-recycle plastics, support a more circular economy, reduce landfill waste, and potentially create thousands of jobs while expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity.An economic analysis released by APM said that redirecting 50% of plastics in the municipal solid waste stream from landfills to recycling facilities could support 173,200 jobs, $12.8 billion in annual payroll, and $48.7 billion in annual economic output nationwide. The same analysis projected that recycling facilities alone would directly generate $16.4 billion in economic output and support more than 43,000 direct jobs nationwide.Eisenberg is president of America’s Plastic Makers, a division of the American Chemistry Council that represents companies involved in plastics manufacturing. In his role, he leads advocacy efforts focused on recycling, sustainability, manufacturing competitiveness and policies aimed at expanding a circular economy for plastics.The Powering America Podcast features conversations with policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, economists and analysts about the policies, technologies and investments shaping the nation’s energy future. The podcast examines topics including energy infrastructure, electricity demand, manufacturing, permitting reform, artificial intelligence, and federal and state energy policy.The podcast can be found at https://thepoweringamericapodcast.com

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