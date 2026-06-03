Truck1 launches AI assistant on ChatGPT to help buyers find commercial vehicles

GPT + Truck1

New ChatGPT tool helps buyers describe needs in natural language and receive working links to Truck1 categories and filters

WARSAW, POLAND, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truck1 , a European B2B marketplace for commercial vehicles and machinery, has launched Truck1 CustomGPT — an AI assistant on the ChatGPT platform that helps professional buyers move from operational requirements to relevant Truck1 search pages by describing needs in natural language, rather than manually guessing filters and URL structure.In logistics and heavy equipment procurement, the challenge in 2026 is often not a lack of offers, but identifying which machines and parameters truly match the job. A buyer describes route type, cargo, budget, seller country, emission class or other constraints; the assistant suggests the closest relevant Truck1 category, explains which filters to apply on the site, and provides a direct link to a canonical marketplace page.How it worksUnlike a general-purpose chatbot, the assistant is grounded in Truck1 marketplace structure: categories, brands, models, seller countries, dealers, and URL-building rules. This reduces a common AI risk — plausible but non-working links and invented query parameters.In practice, the assistant:· detects the user's language and responds in that language;· selects navigation URLs from verified marketplace paths (including country segments such as /from-germany where mapped);· adds only whitelisted search parameters supported for the selected category;· does not force unsupported on-site-only filters into the URL — those are listed as steps to apply on Truck1;· does not claim live stock, final prices, or availability for a specific unit.What this changesFor procurement teams, the tool simplifies the first search phase. For dealers, it adds a discovery path when listings are complete and well structured. For cross-border sourcing, it helps align operational wording with marketplace categories. CustomGPT does not replace professional procurement judgment — it helps buyers move faster from intent to relevant pages and listings.About Truck1Truck1 is a European B2B marketplace for commercial vehicles, machinery, trailers, and spare parts. The platform brings together international inventory from professional sellers across many countries, supporting cross-border trade in trucks, tractor units, semi-trailers, construction and agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, buses, vans, campers, and related categories.

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