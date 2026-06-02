Joy Gillard Releases Final VIP Openings Following Retreat Sellout in Three Days

Joy Gillard is an entrepreneur, founder, and coach dedicated to helping women build businesses and lives grounded in freedom, flexibility, and purpose. Through her leadership and passion for empowering others, she inspires women everywhere!

First-Ever Live Retreat Set for August 21 through 23, 2026, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Only 11 VIP Spots Remain.

This is not just another business event. This is the room you step into before your next level” — Joy Gillard, Forbes Top 20 Entrepreneur of Impact

COEUR D' ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Joy Gillard launched VIP ticket sales for her very first live retreat, she figured two weeks would do it. Instead, all 11 spots were claimed in just three days. Now, with a second boat and captain secured for the retreat's signature lake day on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Gillard is releasing one last round of VIP access — just 11 spots — for the Money Moves 2.0: Beyond the Breakthrough Retreat, set for August 21 through 23, 2026, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"When those first VIP spots disappeared almost immediately, I knew I had to find a way to make it work for the people who missed out," says Gillard, Forbes Top 20 Entrepreneur of Impact and founder of Money Moves 2.0. "I managed to secure another boat & spots for VIP, but this truly is the final round. There will not be another VIP release after this."

The retreat marks a milestone for Gillard, who built her multi-six-figure digital marketing business from the ground up as a single mother of six, starting with nothing but a phone and a vision. Today, she has generated over $2 million in online revenue and guided more than 2,500 clients across 87 countries toward financial freedom in the digital product space. Beyond the Breakthrough retreat 2026 is the first time she is bringing that transformation to a live, in-person experience, not just digitally.

Over three transformative days, attendees will experience wealth expansion and breakthrough sessions, nervous system and mindset expert speakers, business growth and identity work, and powerful networking in an intentionally intimate and beautiful setting. Gillard has designed the retreat to feel relaxed and immersive so attendees can absorb, connect, and fully show up for the experience.

The final 11 VIP spots include early access to the event, cocktail party, catered dinner, professional content photoshoot, front row seating, meet and greet access with guest speakers and coaches, and a special time at Joy's home featuring powerful conversations, a hot tub, bonfire, and shoulder-to-shoulder time with coaches, speakers, and high-level entrepreneurs. It also includes a VIP boat day on beautiful Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Early Bird VIP pricing is $997 (regular price $1,597). Payment plans are available via Klarna, Affirm, Sezzle, and PayPal Credit.

General Admission tickets remain available for 22 spots and include full all-day event access, a cocktail party, wealth and breakthrough speakers, networking, and retreat merchandise. Early Bird General Admission is $722 (regular price $1,397).

Official Retreat Hotel: Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn

A room block has been secured for retreat attendees at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn, located at 506 W. Appleway Ave., Coeur d'Alene. Special retreat rates and booking details are available by contacting the hotel directly. To book, visit cdainn.com or call (208) 765-3200 and mention the Money Moves 2.0 retreat.

The Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn is one of the region's most decorated hotels, having recently received both the 2025 Hayden Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award and the M.K. Guertin Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Best Western brand, making it one of only 107 recipients out of more than 2,300 BWH Hotels properties across the U.S.

The hotel offers a complimentary hot breakfast featuring meats, eggs, chef-prepared omelets, fresh fruits, pastries, and more, an indoor heated pool and hot tub, Mulligan's Bar & Grill, and convenient access to all Coeur d'Alene has to offer.

Given that the first round of VIP sold out in three days, Gillard is encouraging interested attendees not to wait. Tickets are available at stan.store/joygillardofficial. Attendees who experience difficulty with payment processing are encouraged to contact Joy directly for flexible split payment options.

"This is not just another business event," Gillard says. "This is proximity. This is expansion. This is breakthroughs. The people who are supposed to be in this room will feel it when they read this. And once these 11 spots are gone, VIP is closed for good."

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About Joy Gillard

Joy Gillard is a globally recognized digital marketing expert, mindset mentor, and Forbes Top 20 Entrepreneur of Impact (2025). Since launching her business a decade ago as a single mother of six, she has helped over 2,500 people across 87 countries build financial freedom through coaching, courses, and done-for-you digital products, generating over $2 million in online revenue.

She is the founder of She Is Rich Co, which provides high-level business coaching services, educational courses, communities, and masterminds for women who want to scale their online businesses. Gillard’s signature product, Money Moves 2.0, is an online career coaching program & platform specializing in digital marketing, sales, and online business scaling. For more information, visit joygillard.com.

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