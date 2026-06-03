Bridging the AI Power Gap: Vulcan Metals Corp. Delivers ASME-Certified Castings for the Nuclear Revival

Vulcan Metals Corp. is setting the standard for the North American nuclear supply chain, providing the high-spec, heavy-duty steel castings required.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vulcan Metals Corp. is setting the standard for the North American nuclear supply chain, providing the high-spec, heavy-duty steel castings that serve as the structural backbone for both large-scale utility builds and next-generation Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) With AI infrastructure energy requirements projected to grow tenfold by 2030, the technology sector is pivoting toward carbon-free nuclear power to ensure 24/7 reliability. Vulcan Metals is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, offering the specialized metallurgical expertise required to bring these power-hungry data centers online.Certified for the Future of Energy At the center of Vulcan’s expansion is its ASME QSC No. 204 Nuclear Certification . This elite designation from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers authorizes Vulcan to manufacture safety-critical materials for the nuclear sector. As the U.S. government streamlines permitting through 2026, Vulcan’s certified status enables the rapid deployment of high-integrity castings that meet the world’s most stringent regulatory standards.Statement from Nathan Heisler - President and CEO of Vulcan Metals Inc.“North American manufacturers have anticipated the return of nuclear energy for many years, and with increasing electrical demand and the need for reliable, clean baseload generation, that transition is now underway. Vulcan Metals Corp. is fully prepared to support this renewed build-out. By maintaining our nuclear certifications, we remain qualified to produce safety critical cast components that meet stringent industry and regulatory requirements. Our capabilities support compliance with U.S. nuclear material standards, rigorous quality assurance protocols, and traceable production processes essential to nuclear grade manufacturing.”OEMs can rely on Vulcan Metals for U.S.-made, U.S.-certified castings engineered for next generation nuclear technologies—including advanced reactor designs that demand high performance alloys, tight dimensional control, and validated metallurgical integrity. We provide the technical discipline, certification readiness, and domestic supply assurance required for the industry’s long anticipated resurgence.”Supporting the SMR Revolution While traditional nuclear plants remain vital, Vulcan is prioritizing the shift toward Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). By pairing extensive material grade offerings with a wide range of size and weight capabilities, Vulcan supports the current energy fuel mix in the United States while actively positioning itself to meet the modular requirements of the future.About Vulcan Metals Corp. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, Vulcan Metals Corp. specializes in complex, large-scale steel and metal castings for the most demanding industries on earth, including Rail, Defense, Heavy Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Power Generation. With a commitment to unwavering reliability, Vulcan integrates advanced metallurgical science with world-class quality management systems.Media Link:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.