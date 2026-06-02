LDVA Hosts Women Veterans Celebration This Friday in Baton Rouge

By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) will host a Women Veterans Celebration on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 38, located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event is free and open to the public, with walk-ins welcome.

The celebration will honor women who have served our country with an awards ceremony, a resource fair, and networking opportunities alongside a complimentary lunch. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a free professional headshot. The event is designed to connect women veterans with services, support, and each other.

“Women veterans have made extraordinary contributions to our military and to this state, and they deserve to be recognized and celebrated,” said Secretary Charlton Meginley. “We want every woman who has worn the uniform to know that LDVA is here for her and that she has a community of fellow veterans ready to stand beside her.”

Media are invited to attend and cover the event. For more information, contact Daniele Palen at LDVAMedia@LA.GOV or (985) 768-9996.

Louisiana is home to approximately 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

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