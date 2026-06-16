As Spiritual Awakening Moves Mainstream, New Book Guides Readers Beyond Mindset Work, Into Direct Higher Self Connection

Soaring Beyond: Transcending The Known into Unbelievable Success Dr. Maria Katharina Ingelsby 365 Yes, LLC

Dr. Maria Katharina Inglesby’s Soaring Beyond introduces a deeper path: from seeking answers externally to accessing inner guidance and conscious co-creation.

There comes a moment when the journey turns inward. When we realize that we can learn to tune into that guidance directly from the higher aspect of who we are.” — Dr. Maria Katharina Inglesby

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in spirituality, energy healing, and inner guidance continues to rise, a deeper shift is emerging that moves beyond learning about consciousness and into directly experiencing it. Dr. Maria Katharina Inglesby , scientist-turned-spiritual advisor, addresses this shift with her new book, Soaring Beyond: Transcending the Known Into Unbelievable Success , offering a perspective that speaks to those who feel called to go further spiritually.Rather than positioning spirituality as something to study, Dr. Inglesby reframes it as something to access.“We are not here to search endlessly for answers outside of ourselves,” she explains. “There comes a moment when the journey turns inward. When we realize that we can learn to tune into that guidance directly from the higher aspect of who we are.”This message arrives at a time when many are questioning traditional frameworks of success, identity, and even reality itself. Practices once considered alternative—such as energy healing, intuitive development, and higher consciousness work—are increasingly entering mainstream awareness.At the center of Dr. Inglesby’s work is a simple but expansive idea: that each person has the ability to consciously co-create their reality through alignment with universal laws and a deeper connection to their higher soul-Self.Her approach integrates both scientific discipline and spiritual insight, bridging intellect and expanded awareness in a way that resonates with those who have outgrown purely analytical models of understanding.As a companion to the book, Dr. Inglesby has released a guided journal, Keep Soaring Beyond : A Journal for Conversations With Your Higher Self, designed to help readers move from theory into personal, visceral experience. Through reflective prompts, the journal invites individuals to set aside logic and allow inner guidance to emerge, creating space for what she describes as a direct conversation with one’s higher soul-Self.This integrated approach reflects a broader cultural movement that is less about adopting new beliefs and more about remembering an inherent inner knowing.Through Soaring Beyond, Dr. Inglesby positions this moment not as a trend, but as part of a larger evolution in consciousness, an unprecedented cosmic shift. It’s an invitation for individuals to step into greater awareness, sovereignty, and alignment.About Dr. Maria Katharina Inglesby:Dr. Maria Katharina Inglesby is a scientist, author, and spiritual advisor who integrates intellectual rigor with expanded consciousness. Through her work, she guides individuals ready to move beyond the limitations of the mind and into direct connection with their higher soul-Self, supporting a deeper embodiment of clarity, wisdom, and conscious creation.

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