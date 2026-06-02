Blazing Star State Bike Trail closure begins June 2 for painting of I-35 bridges in Albert Lea (June 2, 2026)

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ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Bridge painting on Interstate 35 in Albert Lea will close the Blazing Star State Bike Trail and cause a lane closure beginning June 2, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The bike path under the I-35 bridges will be closed through late-July. The I-35 bridges carry northbound and southbound traffic over railroad tracks and the trail south of Exit 11. On the northbound side, there will be a lane closure starting June 2.

The work is part of a larger MnDOT bridge painting project being done by a contractor. They started painting the I-90 bridge at Petran, over Freeborn County Road 46, on May 4 and are completing the work this week, before moving to the I-35 bridges.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones, including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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