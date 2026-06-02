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Blazing Star State Bike Trail closure begins June 2 for painting of I-35 bridges in Albert Lea (June 2, 2026)

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ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Bridge painting on Interstate 35 in Albert Lea will close the Blazing Star State Bike Trail and cause a lane closure beginning June 2, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The bike path under the I-35 bridges will be closed through late-July. The I-35 bridges carry northbound and southbound traffic over railroad tracks and the trail south of Exit 11. On the northbound side, there will be a lane closure starting June 2.

The work is part of a larger MnDOT bridge painting project being done by a contractor. They started painting the I-90 bridge at Petran, over Freeborn County Road 46, on May 4 and are completing the work this week, before moving to the I-35 bridges.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones, including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must: 

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Do the zipper merge.
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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Blazing Star State Bike Trail closure begins June 2 for painting of I-35 bridges in Albert Lea (June 2, 2026)

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