Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 3 June 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices effective From the 3rd of June 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources hereby announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 3rd of June 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

1. Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 101 US Dollars (USD) to 104.59 USD during the period under review. This is due to the continued tension between the US and Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices decreased during the period under review. The prices of middle distillates (diesel and paraffin) decreased more than petrol prices because of lower seasonal demand as the northern hemisphere moves into summer. These factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 30.42 cents per litre (c/l), R5.42 per litre and R5.82 per litre, respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane Media Statement – Fuel Price Adjustments for June 2026 remained the same during the period under review, however, the freight costs decreased.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 16.65 to 16.52 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to slightly lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 12.07 c/l, 14.81 c/l and 14.55 c/l respectively.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a negative balance of R18.28 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of April 2026. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy of 157.74 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 3rd of June 2026. The Slate Levy has increased by 35.04 cents per litre from 122.70 to 157.74 cents per litre.

5. Short-term Relief Measure to Address Fuel Price Increases

In line with the announcement by the Minister of Finance, the amount of general fuel levy relief has accordingly been reduced by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R1.96 per litre for diesel, effective from Wednesday the 3rd of June 2026 to Tuesday 30th of June 2026.

6. The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R18 228.05 per metric ton and R40.65 per kilogram, respectively, effective from the 3rd of June 2026 Media Statement – Fuel Price Adjustments for June 2026 Page 3

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): One hundred and forty-three cents per litre (143.00 c/l) increase.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): One hundred and forty-three cents per litre (143.00 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Three hundred and twenty-four point nine six cents per litre (324.96 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Two hundred and sixty-one point nine six cents per litre (261.96 c/l) decrease.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Five hundred and ninety-six cents per litre (596.00 c/l) decrease.

SMNRP for IP: Seven hundred and ninety-five cents per litre (795.00 c/l) decrease.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: Seventeen per kilogram (17.00 c/kg) decrease and twenty cents per kilogram (20.00 c/kg) decrease in the Western Cape.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for June 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, the 2nd of June 2026.

Enquiries: mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

Cell: 067 258 1122

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

Mr Johannes Mokobane

Cell: 082 766 3674

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

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