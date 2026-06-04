Former New Jersey GOP US Senate Candidate Murray Sabrin Releases 'Declaration of Re-Independence'

Creator of the Declaration of Re-Independence Murray Sabrin, podcast host Murray Sabrin, author of six books, including a memoir

The declaration addresses many concerns, such as federal spending, national debt, inflationary monetary policy...constitutional protections and endless wars.

The most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government and I'm here to help.” — Ronald Reagan

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., emeritus professor of finance at Ramapo College of New Jersey, releases today the Declaration of Re-Independence, a civic statement calling on Americans to revisit the principles of liberty, constitutional government, individual rights, limited government, sound money, and peaceful foreign policy.The Declaration of Re-Independence is modeled in spirit after America's original Declaration of Independence and can be viewed at murraysabrin.substack.com . The document is intended as a peaceful educational initiative designed to encourage civic reflection, constitutional literacy, and public discussion about the proper role of government in a free society."The purpose of this declaration is not to divide Americans, but to remind them that freedom requires ongoing attention and responsibility," said Sabrin, project organizer and founder of MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT. "The principles of individual liberty, voluntary exchange, limited government, sound money, and personal responsibility remain as relevant today as they were in 1776."The declaration addresses a range of public policy concerns, including federal spending, national debt, inflationary monetary policy, regulatory expansion, individual decision-making, constitutional protections, the concentration of authority within government institutions, and endless wars.According to Sabrin, the document is intended to serve as a starting point for peaceful dialogue among citizens, educators, community leaders, and policymakers. Supporters of the project say the declaration is not connected to any call for violence, civil unrest, or partisan division, but instead seeks to promote renewed interest in America's founding principles and the responsibilities of self-government.The Declaration of Re-Independence also emphasizes the importance of protecting individual rights in economic, personal, and healthcare decisions. It highlights the doctor-patient relationship as an important part of ethical healthcare and personal autonomy."This is a call for reflection, education, and civic engagement," Sabrin added. "Americans from all backgrounds can benefit from a renewed conversation about liberty, responsibility, constitutional limits, and equal justice under the law."The full text of the 2026 Declaration of Re-Independence is available online at murraysabrin.substack.com and will be promoted through public events, podcasts, lectures, interviews, and community discussions nationwide.Sabrin is an emeritus professor of finance at Ramapo College of New Jersey, host of the Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness Podcast, and founder of MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT.

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