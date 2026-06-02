AA Limousine and Sedan Launches Corporate Black Car Service in Dallas, TX — Serving DFW Airport, Uptown & AT&T Routes

AA Limousine and Sedan launches corporate black car service in Dallas, covering DFW Airport, Uptown, and AT&T Stadium routes. AA Limousine and Sedan introduces corporate rides in Dallas, covering DFW Airport, Uptown, and AT&T Stadium routes. AA Limousine launches premium corporate transport across Dallas, linking DFW Airport, Uptown, and AT&T Stadium. AA Limo offers reliable corporate rides in Dallas with service to DFW Airport and major city routes.

AA Limousine and Sedan launches corporate black car service in Dallas, covering DFW Airport, Uptown, and AT&T Stadium routes.

I believe in building something brick by brick, and that is what we did throughout our entire career in the past for 25 years. The best part is that I got a smart team that knows how to handle.” — CEO AA Limousine and Sedan

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas, TX, AA Limousine and Sedan, a luxury transportation company that has been providing services for the past 25 years, has launched a dedicated corporate black car service in Dallas. The announcement to expand the services to Texas came from the spokesperson of AA Limousine and Sedan. The expansion of the limo services is a sign that AA Limousine and Sedan is making progress day by day and entering one of the most competitive markets in the United States, Texas.The services are designed to provide smooth transportation connectivity between key business hubs, luxury districts, and major transportation gateways such as Fort Worth and Dallas International Airport . The announcement of the expansion to Texas was recently made by AA Limo and Sedan on the occasion of the inauguration."It's such a pleasing day for me that what we have been planning for days is going to happen today. We are expanding our corporate black car service to Texas. Now, you can book luxury transportation from anywhere in Texas.”(Spokesperson AA Limo)Strengthening Corporate Mobility in a High-Growth MarketOur media team asked several questions to the AA Limo spokesperson, such as why they decided to expand in Texas and not any other state. She said that “we have been receiving so many requests from Texas for a few months. It was not just a gut decision; we decided to expand in Texas after receiving a wide range of calls from people in Texas.” It indicates that AA Limousine and Sedan expanded due to the high demand. “I said we do not provide black car service in Texas, but she said that I don’t know; I saw your reviews, and they are great, so you have to do this,” said a team member to our team while talking about why they expanded their black car service in Texas.But the thing is that Texas is home to more than 500 luxury car service providers, so why one more, and how will they handle the tough competition? This question was asked by one of our media crew members, and he said that“I don’t know how many luxury transportation companies are here in Texas; I believe in healthy competition, and that is how all businesses grow. We did pre-work on all these factors and built a strategy to compete in the fierce market. But we are here to focus on our services, not to look at others or what they are doing, so in that regard, I don’t care how many companies are here."(Seth B., Manager, AA Limo)Premium Coverage Across Key Dallas RoutesOur media team visited their main operation centers in Dallas and Fort Worth, where we found high-end vehicles. Our media time asked several questions to the CEO, manager and chauffeurs of the AA Limousine and Sedan. They said that the black car services will be available across all of Texas. Business travelers, professionals, and corporate clients will be able to book anywhere in Texas and go everywhere you want. The dedicated service will initially focus on high-demand corporate and travel corridors, including DFW airport transfers and the uptown Dallas corporate corridor.“We are launching our black car services for all airports in Texas , including the major ones like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). Now, you can book to and from black car service.”(Seth B. Manger AA Limo)AA Limousine and Sedan has worked on the expansion. Their team told us that they have been assigned different tasks, from understanding the routes of Texas to training chauffeurs on how they can manage vehicles in the high-traffic areas during peak time. “I was the one whom our fleet manager told that we are expanding corporate black car service in Texas and you are assigned to handle all this, and I said, 'Yes, sir, I am pleased you considered me,'" said a senior chauffeur to our media team.“In the beginning, we had no plan to launch SUVs; there were only sedans, but I told my manager that SUVs are as important as small vehicles, so you should think about it," and he smiled without uttering a single word. And after a few days, he came to me and said, "Jim, you were right; we should also add SUVs. The demand for premium SUV transportation is rising, as we have received a wide number of calls, and I laughed hearing it from him,” told us a senior chauffeur who was handling the expansion.The company is providing airport transfers, meet and greet services, VIP transfers, corporate event transportation, point-to-point black car service, hourly chauffeur service, and city tours. AA Limo stated that this service is not designed as a general transportation offering but as a premium executive mobility solution customized specifically for business environments.Fleet Designed for Corporate ExcellenceOur media team observed that the vehicles at the operation center are brand new, and to know if they were brought to support the expansion, the fleet manager answered positively that they needed multiple vehicles to handle the high demand of Texas business travelers and corporate clients.The fleet includes:Mercedes-Benz S-ClassLincoln ContinentalCadillac EscaladeChevrolet SuburbanLincoln Navigator“Each vehicle that you are seeing behind me is equipped with advanced systems of navigation, real-time traffic monitoring, and enhanced comfort features to support long-distance rides,” said the fleet manager at the announcement and inauguration ceremony.Expanding Footprint Across Texas Corporate MarketsAA Limousine has been working in the USA for more than 25 years, and this is one of their most important expansions because they are entering the competitive market. AA Limo operation centers will be all across Texas, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. The company continues to invest in regional expansion driven by corporate demand, airport traffic growth, and increased executive travel across Texas.“Our goal is simple," the CEO said. “We will become the best luxury transportation company in the USA, and this is a step towards that,” added the CEO of AA Limo. For the past few years, they have been expanding into different regions such as Maryland and Virginia. And this is the 3rd expansion of AA Limousine and Sedan, which indicates that they are dedicated to their goals and working hard to accomplish another milestone.“I do not believe in magic and overnight progress. I believe in building something brick by brick, and that is what we did throughout our entire career in the past for 25 years. The best part is that I got a smart team that knows how to handle and expand, and without them, all this would stay a dream.”(CEO AA Limousine and Sedan)Our media team asked several questions to the CEO, which he answered very politely. The conclusion of what he said is that AA Limousine and Sedan will make their own path in Texas so they are not worried about competition. “I just demanded my manager focus on quality and leave everything else,” said the CEO. AA Limousine and Sedan are concentrated on the goal and expanding services day by day. We finished the interview with the statement by the CEO about how he sees the future, and he said:“The future is always unpredictable. My goal is to build a team that provides corporate black car service across the USA, and I think this is what I see in the future. Let’s wait and see what happens.”(CEO AA Limousine and Sedan)About AA Limousine & SedanAA Limousine and Sedan is a luxury transportation company that started its journey in Washington, DC, more than 25 years ago. They provide airport transfers, corporate event transportation, point-to-point, hourly chauffeur, and city tours. They are operating in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and now Texas, offering reliable rides.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.