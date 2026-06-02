St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional, VCOR
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A4005696
RANK/TROOPER
NAME: Trooper
Skiff
STATION:
St.
Johnsbury
CONTACT#:
802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:
05/26/26 @ 0500 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: NVRH
VIOLATION:
Assault of Protected Professional, VCOR.
ACCUSED:
Scott
Machuga
AGE: 43
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
SUMMARY OF
INCIDENT:
On the
above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a reported
assault on staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Following
investigation, probable cause was found that Scott Machuga committed an assault
on a protected professional. It was later found that this conduct was in
violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Machuga was issued a
criminal citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division on
06/15/26 at 0830 hours.
COURT
ACTION: Yes
COURT
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2026 @ 0830
hours.
COURT:
Caledonia
LODGED -
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
None
*Please
note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court.
Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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