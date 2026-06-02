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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional, VCOR

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4005696

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/26 @ 0500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: NVRH

VIOLATION: Assault of Protected Professional, VCOR.

 

ACCUSED: Scott Machuga                                           

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to a reported assault on staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Following investigation, probable cause was found that Scott Machuga committed an assault on a protected professional. It was later found that this conduct was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Machuga was issued a criminal citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division on 06/15/26 at 0830 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2026 @ 0830 hours.           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional, VCOR

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