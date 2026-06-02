Truck1 Named Media Partner for Automechanika Astana 2026

Truck1 partners with Automechanika Astana 2026 to boost digital visibility and cross-border trade opportunities for the global automotive aftermarket sector.

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From 10 to 12 June 2026, Automechanika Astana will return to the International Exhibition Center EXPO in Astana. This year’s edition gains additional visibility through a media partnership with Truck1 , an international online platform serving buyers and sellers in the automotive sector.Organized by Business Media Central Asia (BMCA) under license from Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Automechanika Astana serves as a key B2B platform for automotive components, service equipment, and technologies. The 2025 edition brought together over 14,000 industry professionals from 45 countries and featured 365 exhibitors showcasing more than 1,500 product categories.The 2026 anniversary edition is expected to expand on this scale. It will offer a comprehensive program that includes the main exhibition, the Automechanika Academy, targeted B2B matchmaking sessions, and new technology presentations. Key themes for this year’s event include sustainable development, production localization, and innovations in vehicle servicing and the aftermarket sector.As a media partner, Truck1 will extend the digital reach of the exhibition to its professional audience of sellers and buyers. The platform facilitates deal making across a broad range of inventory, from used spare parts and new components to workshop equipment and automotive tools. Spare parts, particularly engines, gearboxes, ECUs, and electrical systems, consistently receive buyer requests in key European markets such as France, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Spain.Users on the platform can browse current listings to submit inquiries directly to sellers or utilize a want request feature, which notifies them when specific items become available in stock.Truck1’s media partnership with Automechanika Astana 2026 underscores the role of digital platforms in supporting the growth of the automotive aftermarket and facilitating cross-border trade in the region.

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