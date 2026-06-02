Government unveils newly completed re-development of the National Archives

Major state-of-the-art expansion of archive repository officially unveiled

Minister Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport and Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, have today marked an historic moment for the State, as they have formally opened the new archive repository building at the National Archives on Bishop Street, Dublin 8, following a major investment. The project, which began in May 2024 will future proof the records of the State over the coming decades in what is a purpose-built, modern archive building.

This re-development is a significant project under the National Cultural Institutions investment programme as part of Project Ireland 2040. The Project was completed within 98 weeks and within the approved budget of €37.1m.

The National Archives holds the official records of the State, as well as private collections. The collections held in the National Archives total over 60 million records dating from the 16th century to records relating to the modern Irish state. The National Archives also holds early Census records including the 1901 and 1911 censuses which are publicly available. The National Archives team has recently completed the public release of the 1926 Census, the first census of the Irish Free State, which took place on 18 April 2026.

The main collections of the National Archives are kept securely at buildings on Bishop Street, Dublin 8 where there are also public reading rooms, office accommodation and archival storage. It also has significant storage at the original building of the Public Record Office at the Four Courts. However, despite its very large footprint, the Bishop Street building (former Jacob’s biscuit factory) has been full since 2013. This re-development will accommodate over 300,000 archive boxes in a purpose built dedicated archival repository and will enable the National Archives to house its current collection of 60m records as well as receiving the vast quantities of state records held in government departments awaiting the completion of this project.

Speaking at the National Archives today Minister O’Donovan said: