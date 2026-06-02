authentic.network and LIQUI MOLY announce global rollout of digital product authentication technology

LIQUI MOLY is introducing a new digital verification system for its motor oils. An individual QR code on the container cap allows customers to verify the authenticity of the respective product in real time.

authentic.network and LIQUI MOLY launch an international product authentication rollout, connecting physical products with trusted digital identities.

CHEMNITZ, GERMANY, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The technology creates transparency across the supply chain and enables the unique identification of products in approximately 150 countries worldwide.International supply chains have been facing increasing pressure for years. In addition to geopolitical tensions and growing regulatory requirements, the risk of counterfeiting and non-transparent product flows continues to rise, particularly in globally distributed product categories. The lubricant and automotive aftermarket sectors are among those affected, as they rely on complex, multi-tier distribution networks.Against this backdrop, authentic.network and LIQUI MOLY are launching the international rollout of a digital product authentication technology. The solution creates transparency across the supply chain and enables the unique identification of products distributed worldwide.This step reflects a broader trend that has been emerging across various industries: packaging is increasingly being viewed not only as a means of protecting products physically, but also as a digital interface within global supply chains. As demand for traceability grows, so do the requirements for authentication systems. While many traditional security features continue to provide value, they often reach their limits when global scalability, operational simplicity, and digital data integration must be combined.The technology developed by authentic.network is based on patented, non-copyable digital product identities that can be integrated directly into existing CMYK printing processes. Verification is performed via smartphone scan, without the need for additional hardware, NFC chips, or special inks.From a technical perspective, the system follows an approach in which physical packaging is equipped with uniquely identifiable digital features. This enables products to be verified and digitally assigned at defined checkpoints throughout the supply chain — from distribution and logistics processes to direct interaction with end customers."Across many industries, there is a growing expectation that physical products become digitally traceable," says Frank Theeg, CEO of authentic.network. "The challenge is no longer the development of individual security features. What matters is whether these systems can be operated economically under real-world production and supply chain conditions."The topic is also becoming increasingly relevant from a regulatory perspective. With the planned Digital Product Passport and the requirements of the European Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), manufacturers are facing growing pressure to connect physical products with digital data systems. The focus extends beyond product security and increasingly includes origin, transparency, and verifiable product information.The rollout with LIQUI MOLY also demonstrates how the market is evolving from isolated security features toward connected digital product identities. In practice, authentication, traceability, regulatory data management, and customer interaction are becoming increasingly interconnected."We want to be able to trace our entire supply chain, from production to the end customer. And we want to do so worldwide. This is essential to delivering on our quality promise," says Marco Esser, Global Marketing Director at LIQUI MOLY.With this rollout, authentic.network is increasingly positioning itself within the field of industrial infrastructure technologies for product authenticity and digital product identities. The company focuses on systems that integrate seamlessly into existing packaging and production processes while addressing both regulatory and operational requirements.About authentic.networkauthentic.network develops technologies for the digital authentication of physical products and packaging. The company combines product authentication, anti-counterfeiting, serialization, traceability, and packaging security with digital product identities that can be integrated directly into existing CMYK printing processes. Verification is performed via smartphone scan without requiring specialized hardware, special inks, or NFC chips. The goal is to economically connect physical products with digital information and trust systems at scale.

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