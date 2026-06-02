Legacy Group Named Milwaukee PACKOUT™ Rack Sales Centers and Certified Installers

This agreement is a massive milestone and a major asset to Legacy Group Members.

ENFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legacy Group Named Authorized Installer for Milwaukee Tool’s PACKOUT™ Transit Storage System Across 240 North American LocationsThe Legacy Group is proud to announce a strategic expansion partnership with Milwaukee Tool, becoming a premier sales distributor and authorized installer network for the highly anticipated Milwaukee PACKOUT Rack Transit Storage system. With 200+ locations across North America, The Legacy Group is uniquely positioned to deliver, integrate, and support this revolutionary organizational solution for commercial fleets and vocational vehicles.This installation agreement marks a massive milestone for The Legacy Group and serves as a major asset to the organization’s rapidly growing Fleet Program. By combining Milwaukee Tool's industry-leading storage engineering with The Legacy Group's extensive installation footprint, fleet managers now have a unified, reliable partner to seamlessly upgrade their entire vehicle network."As our Fleet Program continues to expand, providing our customers with top-tier, turn-key solutions is our highest priority," said Jim Hutchek President at The Legacy Group. "Being selected as an authorized installer for the Milwaukee PACKOUT™ Transit Storage system is a testament to the expertise and reach of our 200+ North American locations. We aren't just selling a product; we are delivering a fully integrated, installed solution that immediately transforms how tradespeople operate in the field."Transforming Fleet Productivity The Milwaukee PACKOUT™ is widely recognized as the most versatile and durable modular storage system on the market. The new PACKOUT™ Rack system is designed to act as an excellent supplemental solution to existing vehicle racking.Through The Legacy Group's certified installation, fleets will benefit from:• Massive Productivity Gains: The optimized organization allows technicians to save up to 15 minutes per call, empowering them to complete up to 90 extra calls per year .• Ultimate PACKOUT™ Access: The system provides users with immediate access to their PACKOUT™ components without the need for unstacking.• Customizable and Durable Layouts: The racks feature a customizable drawer layout designed to fit any PACKOUT™ tool boxes, organizers, bags, and compatible power tools, all supported by a durable steel body .• Multi-Environment Compatibility: While optimized for fleet transit like Ford Transit, RAM ProMaster, and Mercedes Sprinter vans , the system is also compatible with Conex boxes, enclosed trailers, and shop walls .Turn-Key Sales and Installation Customers looking to upgrade their fleet storage can now rely on The Legacy Group's infrastructure. From the initial point of sale to customized configuration and final authorized installation, The Legacy Group's 240 North American branches provide a seamless, end-to-end service for the Milwaukee PACKOUT™ Rack system. Tradespeople and fleet managers will be able to complete their upfit with of over 100 Milwaukee PACKOUT™ Tool Boxes and Organizers directly from Authorized Legacy Group locations, ensuring comprehensive access to the full system solution

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