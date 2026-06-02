President Cyril Ramaphosa launches rollout of Lenacapavir HIV prevention injection, 5 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 5 June 2026, officially launch the rollout of Lenacapavir, a new injectable prevention for HIV.

The event will take place in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s ongoing efforts to fight against HIV/AIDS and aims to enhance prevention of new HIV infections.

Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly long-acting injectable option for HIV prevention, and the rollout highlights the collaboration between the government, civil society, and private sector, and development partners amongst the stakeholders committed to ending HIV as a public health threat in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will be joined by Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Mpumalanga Premier, Mr Mandla Ndlovu, Provincial Health MECs, leaders of SANAC civil society, development partners, and donors including the Global Fund.

Details of the launch:

Date: Friday, 5 June 2026

Time: 9h00

Venue: Lilian Ngoyi Stadium, Secunda, Mpumalanga

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are advised to complete online accreditation process before Tuesday, 02 June 2026 at 14h00, on the link below:

https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=Launch-of-Lenacapavir-HIV-injection

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Mr Foster Mohale

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Enquiries:

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Mr Sello Lediga

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the President

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presideny.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates