President Cyril Ramaphosa tables The Presidency Budget Vote 2026/27, 2 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 02 June 2026, table the 2026/2027 Presidency Budget Vote before the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

The Presidency’s focus is on growing the economy, reducing poverty and building a capable, ethical and developmental state as part of implementing the priorities of the Government of National Unity.

The Presidency Budget Vote for 2026/2027 includes specific allocations for key sub-departments within the Presidency, including State Security Agency, the Government Communication and Information System and Statistics South Africa.

Centred in this year’s Budget Vote are priorities such as an intelligence-led approach to dismantle criminal networks, coordinating government communication for an informed, empowered citizenry as well as modernising national statistics.

This is geared to help combat misinformation and advancing evidence-based decision-making in service delivery.

The President’s delivery of the Budget Vote address is customarily followed by a debate among Members of Parliament.

President Ramaphosa will reply to this debate on Wednesday 03 June 2026.

The President’s Budget Vote tabling represents practical checks and balance on Parliament and accountability mechanism for the public to monitor how public funds and resources are allocated.

Details of the Presidency Budget Vote 2026/2027 are as follows:

Presidency Budget Vote:

Date: Tuesday, 2 June 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town

Reply to Presidency Budget Vote debate:

Date: Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za