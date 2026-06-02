New SpreadRock® WALL Lets Homeowners Add Speckled Granite Coating to Exterior and Interior Walls

Use SpreadRock WALL to create an accent wall in any room of your home. Easy-to-apply trowel application of SpreadRock WALL granite stone comes in 10 decorative colors to for enhancing interior and exterior areas of the home. Curb appeal takes a huge jump when using SpreadRock WALL to enhance foundations, support walls and other exterior surfaces. Available in 10 granite colors.

Resurface interior and exterior walls in 3 easy steps with new SpreadRock® WALL from Daich Coatings to add real granite quality at an affordable price.

Transforming drab walls into luxuriously refined speckled granite stone surfaces makes the SpreadRock WALL coating system a winner for homeowners.” — Peter Daich, President of Daich Coatings

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daich Coatings, manufacturers of durable real stone coatings, has launched a new decorative stone product system for application on interior and exterior walls. SpreadRock® WALL, an authentic 3-step speckled granite coating system, allows homeowners to add an elegant real stone finish to wall settings at an affordable price in just a weekend.

The high-end speckled stone appearance of SpreadRock WALL makes it an ideal product for use on interior surfaces such as accent walls, in a bathroom and other living areas of the home. However, the durability of the product means it can withstand the rigors of daily life and weather conditions, so it’s ideal for the garage, foundation and retaining walls, sheds, exterior house walls and fixtures, like columns.

Weekend Project – Easy 3-Step Transformation

There are three coatings within the SpreadRock WALL coating system. The first step is to roll on SpreadRock® WALL PRIMER. This forms the initial surface bond and firmly locks together with the granite coating in the second step.

Once the SpreadRock WALL PRIMER is dry, then two thin layers of SpreadRock® WALL GRANITE are applied with a trowel to the wall a few hours apart. The stone should be allowed to cure overnight. Once fully dried, SpreadRock® WALL SEALER, the third step, is rolled on in two even coats to add protection from water, dirt and stain to the finished product. The bonding technology and real stone composition ensure solid adhesion, superior flexibility and dependable durability for both interior and exterior projects.

“Transforming drab walls into luxuriously refined speckled granite stone surfaces makes the SpreadRock WALL coating system a winner for homeowners,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “This is an easy and affordable DIY project that that instantly adds personality and increased value to any home. Just spread it on for an instant and lasting upgrade.”

Dependable Durablity

The SpreadRock WALL coating system can be applied to concrete, masonry, cement panels, brick, stucco and drywall. When applying to exterior walls, pressure washing the surface should take place prior to the SpreadRock WALL PRIMER being rolled on.

Once finished, the SpreadRock WALL coating system resists water, snow, salt, chemicals, mold, mildew, UV light, impact and abrasion, along with excessive heat and bitter cold temperatures.

Colorful Granite Wall Options

SpreadRock WALL GRANITE comes in the same seven colors as the company’s SpreadRock® Granite that is used for horizontal applications. This way, homeowners can create exterior projects where vertical wall surfaces complement horizontal patio, walkway, porch, patio and driveway surfaces.

Colors available in both product lines include: Anvil, Brownstone, Flint Grey, Ice Grey, Mocha, Sandstone, and Sante Fe. Two new colors are being added to both product lines: Honey Tan and Black Beauty, giving consumers the choice of nine colors to mix and match for their surfaces.

From real stone finishes to anti-slip sealers, Daich Coatings offers a wide variety of cost

effective surface solutions for residential and commercial properties. Products may be purchased with FREE SHIPPING from Lowe’s®, The Home Depot®, Amazon and at www.daichcoatings.com.

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