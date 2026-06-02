Texas Vein Experts Expands Into San Antonio With Three New Clinics Offering Minimally Invasive Vein Care

Texas Vein Experts expands to San Antonio with new clinics in San Antonio, Stone Oak, and New Braunfels, bringing its Texas network to 13 locations.

Too many patients live with leg pain, swelling, and visible veins without knowing that same-day outpatient treatment is available. San Antonio deserves better access to that care.” — Dr. Pavel Valdes, MD

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Vein Experts, one of the largest dedicated vein treatment practices in Texas, has expanded into the San Antonio region with three new clinics offering diagnosis and treatment for varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency.The new locations include: Vein Treatment Clinic in San Antonio : 1624 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 Vein Treatment Clinic in Stone Oak : 17115 San Pedro Ave, Suite 220, San Antonio, TX 78232 Vein Treatment Clinic in New Braunfels : 1423 N. Walnut Ave, Suite 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130All three clinics are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and accept most major insurance plans.The expansion comes as San Antonio continues to experience rapid population growth. According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, the city added approximately 22,000 new residents in a single year, increasing demand for specialized healthcare services. Venous disease remains one of the most common yet underdiagnosed vascular conditions, affecting an estimated one in three adults.“Patients often spend years dealing with leg pain, swelling, heaviness, and visible veins before seeking treatment,” said Dr. Pavel Valdes, MD, the board-certified internal medicine physician leading the San Antonio-area clinics. “What surprises many people is how quickly we can identify the source of the problem through ultrasound and treat it with minimally invasive procedures that require no hospital stay and little to no downtime.”Texas Vein Experts focuses exclusively on vein disease diagnosis and treatment. Every patient receives a comprehensive duplex ultrasound evaluation to identify the underlying source of venous reflux before treatment recommendations are made. The practice utilizes FDA-cleared, image-guided procedures designed to close malfunctioning veins, restore healthy circulation, and relieve symptoms such as aching, cramping, swelling, restless legs, and skin discoloration.With the addition of the San Antonio clinics, Texas Vein Experts now operates 13 locations across Texas. The practice has completed more than 20,000 minimally invasive vein procedures and has treated over 5,000 patients statewide.Dr. Valdes earned his medical degree from the University of Havana and completed advanced clinical neurophysiology training before finishing his internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso. He brings extensive experience in internal medicine and vascular diagnostics and works closely with patients to create personalized treatment plans focused on long-term symptom relief and improved quality of life.Texas Vein Experts is also one of the few vein practices in Texas to offer a written Patient Commitment Guarantee. For eligible patients, if symptoms do not noticeably improve after completing the recommended treatment plan, the practice will continue treatment at no additional cost for qualifying veins. The guarantee reflects the organization's commitment to patient outcomes and confidence in its treatment approach.The new clinics will serve patients throughout the greater San Antonio and New Braunfels region, including Alamo Heights, Shavano Park, Helotes, Sonterra, Champions Ridge, Cibolo Canyons, Gruene, Creekside, Veramendi, Oak Run, and River Chase.Patients experiencing varicose veins, spider veins, leg pain, swelling, heaviness, cramping, or other symptoms associated with venous disease can visit txveinexperts.com to learn more about available treatment options and schedule a consultation.About Texas Vein ExpertsTexas Vein Experts is a dedicated vein treatment practice with 13 locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas. The practice specializes in diagnosing and treating varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency using minimally invasive, image-guided procedures. With more than 20,000 treatments completed, over 5,000 patients treated, and a written Patient Commitment Guarantee, Texas Vein Experts is committed to providing accessible, effective, and patient-centered vein care throughout Texas.

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