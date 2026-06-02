10BucksARoom Founder Launches CleanBucks.com After 14 Years and 350,000 Rooms Cleaned

10BucksARoom cleaning team and branded vehicles — built from one van over 14 years The 10BucksARoom branded vehicle — the strategy that built the business without paid ads Maany Silva, Founder of 10BucksARoom and CleanBucks.com

CleanBucks.com gives people a real path into the cleaning industry — no franchise, no royalties, no boss telling you how to run your own business.

There is nothing proprietary about cleaning. We built the system ourselves — and now we're handing new operators the door we never had on day one.” — Maany Silva

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanBucks.com , a cleaning business licensing platform, has launched nationwide, offering individuals and couples a structured path to business ownership in the residential cleaning industry without the costs and restrictions associated with traditional franchises.The platform is the latest development from Maany Silva, founder of 10BucksARoom , a flat-rate residential cleaning brand established in 2011. Over the past 14 years, 10BucksARoom has completed more than 350,000 cleaning jobs across the United States, building an operational system that now serves as the foundation for the CleanBucks licensing model.Silva developed the 10BucksARoom brand after researching the franchise cleaning industry and determining that the model — which commonly requires upfront territory fees exceeding $30,000, ongoing royalty payments, advertising fees, and strict operational mandates — was not aligned with her goals as an independent operator."There is nothing proprietary about cleaning," said Silva. "The franchise industry presents a system as something that cannot be built independently. After 14 years of building and running this operation ourselves, we wanted to make that system accessible to others without the financial burden of a franchise."CleanBucks provides licensed operators with the 10BucksARoom brand, a job and revenue management software platform, a printed operations field guide developed from 14 years of real cleaning operations, and a protected territory. The model carries no royalties and no long-term contracts.The platform targets first-time business owners, including couples and stay-at-home parents, who are seeking a low-barrier entry into business ownership. Licensed operators can begin operations within seven days of onboarding.Territories are currently available nationwide. CleanBucks is not a franchise. For more information visit CleanBucks.com or contact the company at 1-855-766-6410.

10BucksARoom — Professional Cleaning Built From 14 Years of Real Operations

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