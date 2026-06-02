MSM’s THE Show Announces The Deal Room, Powered by TractIQ

The Deal Room, powered by TractIQ, at MSM's THE Show

The Deal Room, powered by TractIQ, is a live transaction floor at THE Show where buyers, sellers, and brokers connect to present properties and evaluate deals.

Acquisitions remain one of the biggest drivers of activity in self-storage, so creating a space specifically for buyers and sellers to connect was important. ” — Travis Morrow

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Storage Media ( MSM ) today announced The Deal Room, powered by TractIQ , a new live transaction floor at THE Show , presented by Janus International. As self-storage investment activity continues to grow, access to reliable market intelligence and underwriting data has become critical for buyers, sellers, brokers, and operators. The Deal Room, powered by TractIQ, brings those participants together in person at the industry's largest annual event, with TractIQ data underpinning the conversations.Taking place Nov. 4–6, 2026, in Atlanta, THE Show was designed to rethink the traditional self-storage conference and trade show experience, offering more timely and actionable content and expanded networking opportunities. The Deal Room, powered by TractIQ, will be located within the Georgia World Congress Center where THE Show is being held. It is a dedicated space where facility owners, developers, and brokers can present properties and portfolios directly to active buyers and investors. The space is built for real-time conversations and deal-making, with high-tech presentation tools allowing attendees to showcase properties and portfolios live."Acquisitions remain one of the biggest drivers of activity in self-storage, so creating a space specifically for buyers and sellers to connect was important to us," says MSM CEO Travis Morrow. "It's also a very educational environment for those looking to get into the industry. TractIQ's focus on data, underwriting, and market intelligence makes them a perfect fit.”TractIQ has emerged as the leading data and market intelligence platform for institutional self-storage, trusted by Public Storage, Brookfield, Nuveen, 10 Federal, SAM, and other leading groups. The company covers more than 70,000 self-storage facilities nationwide, with detailed insights into occupancy trends, rental rates, ownership data, demographics, construction pipeline, and CMBS performance. TractIQ also serves as the official data provider for MSM's annual Self-Storage Almanac, a widely used industry resource since 1992."Real estate transactions happen on data, but most storage deals still get done on PDFs, broker decks, and guesses," says Noah Starr, founder and CEO of TractIQ. "The Deal Room is where that changes. Buyers and sellers walking in with the same verified data, in the same room, having real conversations about real deals. We're proud to power it."Brokers and owners interested in presenting in The Deal Room, powered by TractIQ, can apply at support@tractiq.com. Selections will be announced ahead of the event.For more information about the show, visit msmtheshow.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.