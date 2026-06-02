Quincy Robertson, Bridge2Wealth and B2W Media, Pathway2Wealth Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quincy Robertson believes many people are working hard but still struggling—not because they lack effort, but because they lack practical guidance, clarity, and connection to the right resources at the right time.

As CEO of Bridge2Wealth and B2W Media, founder of the nonprofit Pathway2Wealth, and creator of Bigger Things — The Movement, Robertson is building an ecosystem centered on financial literacy, personal growth, practical education, and helping people move forward with greater clarity, stronger habits, and greater intention.

But Robertson’s journey into this work did not begin in finance classrooms or boardrooms.

It began through personal experience.

Like many people, much of what Robertson learned financially came through trial and error—navigating major life decisions without practical guidance and realizing how expensive important lessons can become when learned too late.

That experience stayed with him.

After more than two decades leading large teams and solving operational challenges in warehouse and distribution environments, Robertson began recognizing similar patterns in conversations with coworkers, friends, and people around him—many of whom were hardworking people simply trying to make good decisions without realistic, understandable guidance.

What became increasingly clear was this:

People often don’t lack effort. They lack practical guidance — and awareness of resources that already exist.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned,” Robertson says, “it’s that people often don’t need more pressure — they need clarity. Sometimes help exists more than people realize, but people aren’t always connected to the right information or resources at the right time.”

Pathway2Wealth: Connecting People to Practical Pathways

Robertson’s nonprofit, Pathway2Wealth, was built around a simple belief: many people are doing the best they can with the information they have.

Too often, financial decisions are learned through costly mistakes, unclear systems, or advice that feels disconnected from real life.

Through Pathway2Wealth, Robertson is developing free financial literacy education, practical learning opportunities, community-centered events, and stronger connections to resources that may already exist within communities.

Rather than shame-based messaging or unrealistic quick fixes, the organization focuses on:

• Practical decision-making

• Long-term thinking

• Personal accountability

• Financial awareness

• Habits that support stability over time

“Sometimes the issue isn’t a lack of help,” Robertson explains. “People just don’t always know where to look. There are often resources, programs, and opportunities already available—but many families simply aren’t connected to them.”

Bridge2Wealth: Building Financial Access with Intention

Recognizing that education alone does not always solve immediate financial challenges, Robertson is also developing Bridge2Wealth, a mission-driven financial services company currently in its intentional development phase.

The vision behind Bridge2Wealth is rooted in a simple question:

How can financial products help people move forward — rather than simply create more pressure?

Rather than emphasizing transactions alone, Robertson says the goal is responsible financial access aligned with long-term growth, stability, and dignity.

Bridge2Wealth is being developed around values including:

• Transparency

• Practical understanding

• Responsible access

• Financial improvement

• Long-term stability

“We’re building intentionally,” Robertson says. “Trust matters. I’d rather build responsibly and thoughtfully than move quickly.”

Robertson’s long-term vision includes practical financial tools designed to help strengthen financial health and expand opportunities often overlooked in underserved communities.

B2W Media: Helping Learning Stick

Robertson believes information alone is not enough.

For learning to create meaningful change, people have to actually remember it.

That belief inspired B2W Media, Robertson’s educational and media company focused on making learning more relatable, engaging, and easier to retain.

“Understanding something and remembering something aren’t always the same thing,” Robertson explains. “People hear good advice every day. But when life happens, that information doesn’t always stick.”

Current projects in development include Bridge2Wealth: Rebuild Your Credit, a practical educational resource focused on long-term habits and healthier financial routines rather than shortcuts or quick fixes.

Robertson is also developing Nova & Malik’s Credit Quest, a kid-friendly financial literacy series designed to make financial education more engaging through storytelling, relatable characters, comics, and music.

Aligned with national financial literacy standards, the project is designed to help children emotionally connect with lessons in ways that feel less like school and more like discovery.

“Kids learn best when they’re engaged,” Robertson says. “If learning feels disconnected, people tune out. But when kids connect emotionally to what they’re learning, those lessons tend to stay with them.”

Music, Media & Bigger Things

For Robertson, music is not separate from the mission.

It is another way to carry it.

Through B2W Music Group, an imprint of B2W Media, Robertson creates music centered on growth, resilience, reflection, healing, and becoming.

His most recent album, Don’t Let The Old You Decide, reflects many of the same themes found throughout Bigger Things — The Movement — growth, alignment, self-awareness, and not allowing past limitations to define the future.

“Sometimes messages land differently through music,” Robertson says. “People may hear something in a song that reaches them in a way a lesson or conversation doesn’t.”

Bigger Things — The Movement: Where It All Comes Together

At the center of Robertson’s broader ecosystem is Bigger Things — The Movement, a rapidly growing movement centered on growth, alignment, and helping people recognize there is still more in them.

For Robertson, Bigger Things represents more than motivation.

It is a reminder that growth remains possible — even for people rebuilding, feeling stuck, or simply sensing that they have not fully stepped into their potential.

“Sometimes you’re doing okay,” Robertson says, “but something inside tells you there’s more in you. That’s what Bigger Things is.”

Rather than perfection, the movement encourages intentional growth through:

• Better habits

• Stronger decisions

• Greater self-awareness

• Alignment between values and actions

• A willingness to keep becoming

Looking Ahead

Robertson remains focused on building intentionally.

His work includes expanding practical education, growing community partnerships, continuing mission-aligned media development, producing music connected to growth and resilience, and building systems designed to support long-term impact.

After years of leading teams, solving operational challenges, and building systems inside large-scale environments, Robertson recently made an intentional transition to invest more focused time and energy into the Bigger Things movement and the broader B2W ecosystem.

“The story isn’t finished,” Robertson says. “Growth usually isn’t instant. But sometimes one better decision, repeated consistently, can change everything.”

Close Up Radio featured Quincy Robertson, CEO of Bridge2Wealth, B2W Media, and founder of Pathway2Wealth in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 29th at 7pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-quincy-robertson-bridge2wealth/id1785721253?i=1000770730872

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-quincy-robertson-bridge2wealth-b2w-media-pathway2wealth-and-bigger-things-the-movement-335569941

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6VbJmHD1EikIFwb0BmZJz0

For more information about Quincy Robertson, CEO of Bridge2Wealth, B2W Media, and founder of Pathway2Wealth, please visit https://b2wmedia.com/ or follow Bigger Things - The Movement on Facebook

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